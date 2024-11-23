Usyk’s “Killer” Stare: Has He Already Won?

Tyson Fury posted on social media today, saying the three heavyweight titles Oleksandr Usyk holds will be “mine again” four weeks from now when they meet for their rematch on December 21st.

The former WBC champion Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) is largely being dismissed as a threat to Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) by the fans due to his chunky look and the way that he needed to be saved by the referee in the previous fight.

Fury, 36, will need the perfect game plan from his trainer, SugarHill Steward, to win. SugarHill looked clueless in the corner, and the rest of the Fury team had no answers. With that bungling crew that Fury had in his corner, his situation is hopeless for the rematch. He’s without hope. As the saying goes, ‘Junk in, junk out.’

“My rematches only end in one way,” said Tyson Fury on social media.

Usyk looked like a stone-cold hitman assassin during his Usyk-Fury 2 Face-Off on TNT this week. He stared through Fury like a killer, and you could tell from the look that he’s already got him figured out. The beginning of their fight on December 21st will continue the infamous round nine of their previous match on May 18th.

That was the round in which the referee shoved Usyk out of the way when he was about to finish off a badly hurt Fury, who resembled a punching bag.

The rematches that Fury is referring to are against these three:

– Deontay Wilder

– Dereck Chisora

– John McDermott

Those aren’t exactly murderer’s row types of competition, and those fights occurred many years ago when Fury was a lot younger than he is now. He appears to be in his mid-40s, and he’s going up against a much better fighter in Usyk than the three fighters he fought in rematches.

Fury claimed this week that he’s going to box Usyk this time and show the ability that he didn’t display in their previous fight. It looked like Fury was trying to box last May, but Usyk was too skilled and was able to hit him.

Again, we all saw how the referee saved Fury in the ninth round when he was out on his feet, taking nonstop punches and helpless to defend himself. The referee gave Fury a standing eight count, but most fans saw that as a case of the referee saving the popular fighter. There will be a different referee this time to save Fury’s hide.

“Four weeks to go for the biggest fight of the year, the biggest fight in boxing, me and Usyk. I’m coming in hot. I can’t wait. 21st of December, the belts are going to be mine again,” said Tyson Fury on Instagram.