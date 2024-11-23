Amanda Serrano Wants Third Fight With Katie Taylor, But With 12 Three-Minute Rounds

Fight fans know all about Amanda Serrano wanting a third fight with Katie Taylor, who has now edged her twice in great, razor-close wars. The second fight had “a lot of headbutting going on,” Serrano said, and we sure saw the Puerto Rican warrior bleed from the eye as a result, whether the head-clashes were on purpose or by accident, as Taylor insists was the case.

The scoring was also closer than close at 95-94 across the board in favour of Irish warrior Taylor. Plenty of fans agree with Serrano when she says she did enough to win both battles. Now, in an effort at finding a clear winner, Serrano says “the only way it will be fair is if we go under men’s rules which is three-minutes and 12 rounds.” Serrano has called for Taylor to agree and sign on for a fight that is scheduled for 36 minutes.

Serrano spoke on CBS, and she said she is proud of the huge viewing figures the November 15th fight pulled in, and she wants to do it all again.

“Listen, I don’t know – there was a lot of headbutting going on and a lot of holding going on. But listen, I’m just happy we were able to perform on this platform and millions of people saw what they saw and believe that I won the fight which means we have to go for the third fight,” Serrano said. “I’m 100 percent interested [in a third fight], she said she is. The only way I feel it will be fair is if we go under men’s rules which is three minutes and 12 rounds, and she agreed to it so let’s see if she’ll take the fight.”

Let’s see indeed. Those two-minute rounds really do fly by in women’s fights, and the result is usually great action, with so many punches thrown due to the fighters having less of a fear of running out of gas. How would the action differ if Taylor, 24-1(6) and Serrano, 47-3-1(31) did box 12 rounds with three-minute sessions? And if this does happen, might we get a clear winner everyone is happy with this time?