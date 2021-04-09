Update: Tyson Fury with positive news on site deal for Anthony Joshua clash

Tyson Fury gave a positive update on Friday in saying he’s got three or four “big offers” for a site deal for his undisputed heavyweight clash against Anthony Joshua in July.

Speaking on Twitter, WBC heavyweight champion Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) said there are several “big offers” that are on the table, and he says he’s going to be going over them this Sunday.

Fury’s father, John, is adamant about wanting the Joshua fight to be staged in the UK, but it’s unknown if the match can occur there.

Although Fury listed the UK as one of the potential locations for the fight, he also named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Russia, U.S, and Uzbekistan.

It would be a major shock if England wound up with the biggest offer out of that bunch or even close to being the biggest.

Without naming which countries are offering the biggest offers, Fury sounds upbeat compared to the dire Tweets he’s been posting lately.

If Fury or IBF/WBA/WBO champion Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) disagree on a deal, they’ll walk away and likely deal with their mandatory challengers.

Joshua has his WBO mandatory due against Oleksandr Usyk. Fury has a contractual rematch with Deontay Wilder that he may need to deal with unless he can swerve the fight.

“I got some big news, three or four big offers on the table,” said Tyson Fury on Twitter in giving an update on the site locations for the Joshua fight. “Interest from Saudi Arabia, my Gypsy brothers from Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England. There are some big, big offers on the table. “I’m going to go for them on Sunday, and hopefully, we’re going to get this big fight on and let me smash this big useless dosser, let me say. When I get him that, you big dosser.

It’s good that Fury is finally talking positively about the fight with Joshua because the general sense is that he wants to walk away and take a tune-up fight.

Fury hasn’t fought in a year and a half since his wipeout of Deontay Wilder in February 2020, and he’s got a lot of ring rust from the inactivity. Although Fury has taken a lot of weight off lately, it’s still not the same thing as being active.

Here’s what Joshua had to say on Friday in an update on the Fury fight:

“Quick update. Myself, 258 Management & Matchroom are working really hard to make the fight happen.

“I want to give my fans what they want, and you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver. Hoping to share some positive news soon.”