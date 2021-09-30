Tyson Fury: “Wilder Beats Joshua, Usyk, All The Rest Of The Division – But He Cannot Beat Me”

A shirtless Tyson Fury appeared in a virtual presser last night (UK time) and as usual, the self-styled “Gypsy King” was not short of words. What might have surprised some fans, though, was the way Fury refused to lay into Anthony Joshua. In light of Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk (Joshua’s performance drawing plenty of criticism from plenty of other people), some might have expected Fury to let loose with a few stinging words in “body builder” Joshua’s direction.

But no, Fury explained “that’s not my style.” Credit to Fury. “I like to pick on someone who is doing well,” Fury added. “I don’t like picking on people who are down and probably at their lowest point and probably mentally unstable and unwell with a big loss.”

Fury stated how Usyk “did his job,” but when asked about who he would like to fight after the October 9 three-match with Deontay Wilder, the 33 year old who says he is at his absolute peak right now, would not be pressed. “The only thing I’m bothered about is beating Deontay Wilder, and that’s the most dangerous heavyweight out there,” Fury said. “In my opinion, Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the division, comfortable – but he cannot beat me.”

Fury says he may or may not come in at a career-heavy weight – “I’m working on it,” Fury said – but he did again say how he will come out “all guns blazing” on October 9. Fury said “it will be me or Wilder, but I can’t imagine it being me as I’m at my best right now.”

Fury has said many times that there is no-one in the world who can beat him and he said he is excited for the third Wilder fight. “I’m a million percent ready.” Fury insists.

So has Wilder got a chance this time? Can “The Bronze Bomber” possibly turn things around? The odds say no, but Fury knows fully well how dangerous Wilder is. This third fight, Fury said, could be the most dangerous of the trilogy.