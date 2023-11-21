Tyson Fury “Wants” Francis Ngannou Rematch, Warren Says He’s “Sure It Will Happen”

Some people, Tyson Fury critics (Fury refers to them as haters) felt that after Fury had such a rough and tough time with Francis Ngannou, Fury wouldn’t go anywhere near the powerful Nigerian warrior again. The so-called “easy cash-grab” turned out to be anything but for the reigning (but not defending) WBC heavyweight champ.

In fact, a whole bunch of people don’t even think Fury deserved the split decision that went his way in Saudi Arabia on October 28th. But now, according to his co-promoter Frank Warren, Fury does want to fight the former UFC heavyweight champ again, and Warren says he is “sure” the rematch will happen.

Warren was a guest on The MMA Hour, and he said Fury has told him he “wants” the return fight.

“I think there’s a good chance of that happening. I do,” Warren said of Fury-Ngannou II. “I don’t know [if it’ll be next for Fury]. It’s like jumping too far forward. Let’s get the big one [Fury-Usyk on February 17] out of the way first, and then we’ll see where we go. But I do think [it will happen]. Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it. He’s a really nice guy [Ngannou], good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again.”

It’s been said by quite a few fight fans that Fury needs the rematch with Ngannou far more than Ngannou needs it with him. Fury, who so often screams and hollers how he is the greatest heavyweight ever, the “greatest fighter born from his mother,” knows deep inside that he looked poor on October 28 and that he needs to put this right. Fury got roughed up, knocked down and, at times during the fight, he got beaten up. Mostly, however, Fury’s fighting man pride and reputation took a hit.

Fury almost certainly took Ngannou lightly, and perhaps barely even trained (despite what Fury says to the contrary), and it could be a totally different fight the second time. But might Ngannou, with extra months of training, get even better? The rematch is certainly an interesting proposition and many of us feel it has to happen. Now, going by what Frank Warren has said, it seems there is a good chance it will happen.

If Fury beats Usyk, that is. A loss there, and Fury’s confidence and self confidence really would take a massive blow. If Fury were to lose to Usyk, chances are he would forget all about Francis Ngannou.

