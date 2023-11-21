Adrien Broner’s Hand Injury Shakes Up Dec. 2 Boxing Spectacle

So, Adrien “The Problem” Broner, who apparently likes to live up to his nickname, has managed to injure his right hand. Shocking, I know. He’s now out of Don King’s grand extravaganza of fists and fury at Casino Miami Jai Alai on December 2.

Broner, clearly gutted about missing his warm-up scrap with Chris Howard, is already talking big about his comeback in late February. He’s ditching the idea of tune-up fights, boldly declaring he’s gunning for the big dogs in the 140 and 147-pound divisions. Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero, or whoever emerges victorious from the Regis Prograis—Devin Haney showdown, Broner’s got his eyes on you.

His trainer, Kevin Cunningham, spilled the beans about how Broner’s hand first got into this mess during his June 9th fight against William Hutchinson. Six weeks of training, a couple of cortisone shots later, and voilà, the hand’s back on the injured list. The doc’s advice? A bit of R&R.

Cunningham’s making a personal promise to Don King that Broner will be in fighting form for a championship shot in February. A trainer’s guarantee – now that’s something to bet on, right?

Don King, ever the optimist, is still betting big on Broner. He’s predicting not just a comeback but a total of four more world titles under his wing. Meanwhile, the December 2nd show goes on with six title fights, because the show must go on, hand injury or not.

Headlining will be Ian Green, the middleweight darling from Haledon, NJ, squaring off against Vaughn Alexander for the WBA Continental North American Middleweight title. And don’t forget Tre’Sean Wiggins, who’ll be defending his NABA Welterweight title against Mr. X, because apparently, they’re still figuring out who he’s fighting.

King’s keeping the excitement high with four more title fights yet to be announced.

For those ready to splurge, tickets range from the budget-friendly $50 to the “I’m-a-big-deal” ringside tables at $2,500. Want to catch the action but can’t make it to Miami? Tune in to DonKing.com, FITE.TV, or ITUBE247.com. It’s like being there, but with cheaper snacks and no risk of a stray glove to the face.