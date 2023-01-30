Tyson Fury says “I go where the money is,” Usyk fight heading to Middle East?

Tyson Fury made it clear last Saturday night that “money” is his focus for his undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk when the two battle in April, which doesn’t appear destined to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Fury has said in the past that money isn’t necessary to him, but he seems to have reversed course with that view because now he wants the green stuff, as much as he can get for the Usyk fight. Oh, the shame of it all.

If that means Fury will have to fight Usyk in Saudi Arabia, he will do it if it pays handsomely. One hates to say it, but it’s kind of pathetic how Fury could abandon his loyal fans for the sake of that green stuff to help give him a soft landing in his retirement years. In other words, a golden parachute for Fury.

“I’m a prizefighter. I go where the money is. If it’s in Saudi Arabia, if it’s in Hong Kong, or if it’s in Derek’s [Chisora] back garden,” said Tyson Fury to talkSPORT Boxing about his next fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

“I go for the money. That’s what I do. I go in, get my brains beat out of me for a few quid. And it becomes obsessive, the old prize fighting game, and that’s why it’s difficult to walk away,” said Fury.

The Middle East is looking like where the Fury-Usyk fight will take place, according to promoter Bob Arum. He’s optimistic that the fight will be held in Saudi Arabia, but that won’t make British boxing fans happy.

They were hoping to see WBC heavyweight champion Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) face IBF, WBA & WBO champ Usyk live in London at Wembley Stadium without needing to watch it on PPV or pay a lot of money to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Staging the fight over there will make it difficult, if not possible, for many fans to see it in person.

If Fury and his dad John prefer the fight to take place in London, Tyson isn’t going to sacrifice money to make that happen.

Moreover, Usyk has reportedly made his own deal with the Saudis to fight Fury over there, and he’s not going to take a massive pay cut so that Tyson can fight in front of his fans in the UK.



