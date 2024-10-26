Fury Says He Wants A Trilogy With Usyk: “I Would Be The Only Heavyweight In History To Have Had Three Trilogies”

Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has told Sky Sports News that he wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk three times. As fans, of course, know, Fury and Usyk will box their rematch on December 21, so a little under two months from now. But Fury needs to even the score if he’s to have a chance of becoming, as he said himself, “the only heavyweight (I assume Fury means heavyweight champion) in history to have had three trilogies.”

Fury, as we know, fought Deontay Wilder three times, and he also boxed Derek Chisora three times. Now, he aims to get his revenge on Usyk and box him a third time for his third trilogy. Is Fury correct? Would he, with a trilogy with Usyk, become the first heavyweight (champ) to have boxed three trilogies? I’m racking my brains as I’m writing this, trying to think of a heavyweight, champion or not, who boxed three trilogies (or more)……… Jack Dempsey boxed Carl Morris three times, as did Dempsey box Billy Miske three times, while Jack also fought Jack Downey three times, but each of these trilogies was of the non-title variety)

In any case, Fury has a heck of a big task ahead of him in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 21, and experts and fans alike seem split down the middle as far as whether or not Fury can defeat Usyk this time around. Fury believes that, with more focus and with a good deal more sparring, he can get the job done this time; while he has also pointed out how good he is in rematches, with him getting the stoppage win the second time around (this against John McDermott, Wilder, and Chisora).

But it would be the biggest win of Fury’s career if he were to defeat Usyk, a man who has never lost a fight at the pro level and who very rarely tasted defeat as an amateur. But Fury wants a potential 36 rounds of ring time with Usyk.

“I’d like to do a third fight with Usyk; we’d be 1 and 1 (with a revenge win in December), and then we’d have to do the rubber match,” Fury said. “I’d be the only heavyweight in history to have had three trilogies. That’d be quite impressive.”

It would, indeed. Who comes out on top if Usyk and Fury rumble three times in all? What a fascinating question. Now, let’s look forward to December 21st and the second fight between these two special fighters, as we hope there is no delay in the action this time. Not another postponement, please.