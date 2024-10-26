Eddie Hearn Expects “More Aggressive” Prograis Tonight

Eddie Hearn expects Regis Prograis to be “more aggressive” tonight in his contest against Jack Catterall than we’ve seen from him in his last two performances. Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) must be aggressive for him to have a chance of defeating the favorite in their 12-round light welterweight clash live on DAZN at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The former WBA and WBC 140-lb champion Prograis has had problems landing his shots in his last two fights, connecting only 36 punches against Devin Haney in a 12-round decision defeat on December 9th and 42 shots in his 12-round split decision win over Danielito Zorilla on June 17th last year.

Granted, those were highly defensive fighters that Prograis fought, but he still should have figured out a way to land his shots. Haney and Zorrilla were holding a lot, and Prograis failed to prevent them from using this tactic all night.

It’s going to be a lot harder for Prograis to land his shots against Catterall tonight because he’s even more of a mover than those two fighters.

“I think he’s the favorite because he’s coming off one of his best career performances against Josh Taylor,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing News, talking about Jack Catterall being the favorite against Regis Prograis tonight. “I think Regis kind of lost his way a little bit against Zorrilla and Devin Haney. Devin’s a tremendous fighter.”

Catterall is the favorite not just because of his performance against Taylor but also because of how Prograis has looked in his last two fights. He’s been really poor. Prograis hasn’t shined since his 11th-round knockout win over Jose Zepeda on November 26th, 2022. That’s a long time to go between good performances.

“I don’t know if it’s hunger, but he kind of called this fight on to fight over here in the UK. I think he’s got the bit between his teeth, and I think you’re going to see a more aggressive Regis Prograis in this fight. I make Jack the favorite in this fight, but I do think it’s 50-50-ish. I think it’s a brilliant fight. Two world-class talents,” said Hearn.

Catterall is very beatable, but it’s going to take pressure, power punching, and Prograis’ ability to cut off the ring on him to prevent him from moving all night. Moreover, dealing with Catterall’s holding will also be important for Prograis.