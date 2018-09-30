Tyson Fury Says “F*** The Game-Plan!” Wants To Stand And Trade With Wilder In Middle Of The Ring

Unless he really is as crazy as some people seem to think he is, Tyson Fury will not “stand and trade” with WBC heavyweight champ, the murderous-punching Deontay Wilder. The two will meet in Los Angeles on December 1st of course, and though practically everyone knows Fury’s best chance of emerging victorious – really his ONLY chance of emerging victorious – will be to box, box, box, hit and not get hit (not even once if he can help it), the unbeaten linear champ is saying he wants to do the exact opposite.





Taking to his twitter page yet again, Fury had this to say yesterday:

“I want Wilder to do as he says & meet me in the middle of the ring at Staples Centre & have a war, let’s make this a 4-round fight for the fans. F**k game-plans, let’s just smash each other all over the ring. Blood & snot & guts everywhere. @BronzeBomber, be a man and meet me!!!”

If this is how the fight actually shapes up (and of course it’s extremely doubtful; look instead for the fast-for-his size Fury to be on his bike from bell-one) there is only one winner – or two, if you include the fans; the Wilder fans. With all his time out of the ring, and with his chin not having been tested in years, Fury would run the terrible risk of being hurt and hurt bad if he stood and slugged it out with the 40-(39) Wilder.

Again, the fans would take it, of course, but Fury is merely having fun with us (again). No way does he fight such a reckless fight. The press tour is set to kick-off tomorrow and there is plenty of fan interest in this one already. You can’t blame Fury for trying to add even more interest in the fight, can you?





But Wilder is taking a risk with this fight, even if so many fans seem to feel “The Bronze Bomber” is, and deserves to be, a huge favourite to win. If he’s in top shape and can put on a smart and efficient (if very boring) performance like the one he gave when he fought Wladimir Klitschko over three years ago (come fight night), Fury can outbox and defeat Wilder.

Still, the big money will be going on Wilder to score yet another KO or stoppage. If Fury fights the way his tweet suggests he wants to, the British giant will make it that much easier for the defending WBC champ.