Tyson Fury “Retires” Again: The Sequel Nobody Believes

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing—yes, again. This time, it’s after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. But don’t get too emotional; if you’ve followed Fury’s career, you know this isn’t exactly new territory.

Another “Farewell” Speech

In typical Fury fashion, he took to social media to drop the big news, keeping it as cryptic as ever:

“I’m going to end with this—Dick Turpin wore a mask.”

Oh, Tyson, the philosopher we never knew we needed. But seriously, let’s not pretend this is a heartfelt goodbye. More likely, it’s just the first act of the “I’m coming back” drama we all know is coming.

🚨 Tyson Fury has just announced his retirement from boxing 😮 📹: @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/AOiDJYA17V — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) January 13, 2025

Joshua vs. Fury: The Mega-Payday That’s “Off the Table”

So, we’re supposed to believe Fury is walking away when Anthony Joshua, Wembley Stadium, and a Saudi-sized Brinks truck are all waiting for him? Just last week, Joshua called for the fight, and Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh was practically waving a blank check.

But nope, Fury’s done. Retired. Finished. Totally leaving behind what could be the biggest payday in boxing history. Sure, Tyson. We all believe you.

Déjà Vu, Anyone?

Remember 2022? Fury retired after beating Dillian Whyte, declaring he had nothing left to prove. A few months later, he was back, fighting Derek Chisora in a bout no one asked for. And here we are again—another “retirement,” another round of “this time it’s for real”.

Honestly, Fury’s retirements are like cheap soap operas: predictable, dramatic, and impossible to take seriously.

Is This Really Goodbye? (Spoiler: Probably Not)

So, what are the odds Fury actually stays retired? Let’s call it slim to none. The allure of a mega-fight with Joshua—and the absurd amount of money it would bring—isn’t something Fury will ignore for long. He’ll be back, probably with another cryptic speech about highwaymen or ancient leaders.

What do you think? Is Tyson Fury genuinely hanging up the gloves, or is this just another cliffhanger in the never-ending saga? My money’s on the sequel.