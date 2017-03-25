Tyson Fury is back sparring as he attempts to get back in shape

One of the oldest, most often repeated sayings in the sport of boxing is, it’s tough becoming a world champion, but it’s even harder remaining as one. Everyone from Mike Tyson to Muhammad Ali has said these words and right now, one man who knows first hand how incredibly hard it can be to stay at the top of the mountain once you’ve got there , is training for a comeback.





Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, who never lost his titles in the ring and remains unbeaten, found it impossible to remain as dedicated, as focused and as hungry (the right kind of hunger; the one conducive to success) as a world champ compared to as a title contender/challenger. Having suffered from depression, excessive boozing and eating and of a complete lack of drive, Fury is now facing one huge uphill struggle. Can Fury, who by his own admission, ballooned to around 25 stone, or 350 pounds, make it all the way back?

Fury has began doing road work and he has also been sparring – captured on film sparring heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois. Wearing a dark t-shirt during the sparring session, Fury still could not hide his excessive midriff. Judging by the photos, it could take a long time for the additional weight, put there by idle time and partying, to come off.

But at least the skilled giant is back in the gym and is working again. At age 28, Fury has time on his side in a big way, and if he really has rededicated himself to his sport, a successful comeback could happen.

Promoter Frank Warren tweeted how Dubois had sparred Tyson and unbeaten Hughie Fury yesterday:

“Future star @danieldubois_1 sparred with the best heavy on the planet @Tyson_Fury &the soon to be new World Champ @hughiefury yesterday!” Warren wrote.

But is Tyson still the best heavy on the planet, or just the heaviest? It will be a long road back, but when (or if) he gets there, Fury will have the support of millions of fans. But can Fury remain at the top this time, should he get there all over again?