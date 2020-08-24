Tyson Fury: I’m The Big Dog Of The Game

Email WhatsApp 47 Shares

Tyson Fury spoke with BT Sports yesterday, to speak about the shocker Alexander Povetkin pulled off on Saturday night when he iced Dillian Whyte. Fury says Eddie Hearn was “trying to protect Anthony Joshua” by making Whyte, if he had won on Saturday, fight him instead of AJ. Fury now says he and Joshua must fight. “Put your nuts in your handbag and let’s get it on,” Fury said to Joshua.

However, Fury says that right now all he is interested in is his third fight with “the most dangerous heavyweight out there by far, Deontay Wilder. “That’s all I’m looking at now, “Fury said. “I’m not looking past Deontay.”

“The defeat [Whyte suffered] really shows you the level all those guys are at,” Fury said. “Joshua, Chisora, Povetkin, Whyte, all the top six or so, they’re all at the same level and on any given night they can take each other out. I’m the big dog of the game. I run the game. Nobody can force me to do what I don’t want to do. I just want the big fights. I don’t need any of those fighters, they need me. I’m a stand-alone giant. For the fans, they want the biggest fight possible and that’s me and Joshua. No excuses, let’s get this fight on. They’ve got nothing to lose, he’s already been knocked out. I’m the one with something to lose, this big zero [on my record].”

Fury says he is not too sure where that third fight with Wilder will take place, but that it could be Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia or even China. Wilder broke his silence yesterday, putting out a brief message on social media, in which he wrote: “I believe in Glaz Za Glaz!!!” Which translates as “eye for an eye.”

It is to be hoped Wilder has been training hard, that he has the desire and genuine belief that he can get revenge over Fury in the third fight. As we know and saw again on Saturday night, anything can happen when the heavyweights fight. But assuming Fury does beat Wilder again it should then be that massive fight between Fury and Joshua. As Fury says, there is nothing in the way anymore. As long as Fury beats Wilder again.