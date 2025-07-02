Tyson Fury: “I thought I beat Usyk by five rounds. I watched the fight 250 times!”

Tyson Fury Still Adamant He Was Robbed In Both Usyk Fights, Says He’d Be The Only Man He’d Come Back For

Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has arrived in Istanbul to watch the IBA boxing tournament being held there, and the 36 year old was of course met by members of the media. The big question, yet again, was will Fury fight again? Initially, in speaking with a media throng, Fury turned the question around and asked what has he got to come back for?

Fury said health is more important than anything else, and that he “won all the belts” during his career and has nothing more to achieve. But then, having a change of heart, Fury said he would come back for a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk – but only if he was given a “fair fight in England.”

Fury vs. Usyk III in England?

Fury says there is no way he lost to Usyk, that the decision in the second fight was dog s**t.” Not too many people agree with Fury, with most of us feeling quite strongly that Usyk defeated him both times, with no robbery going on. But Fury says he would come back “immediately” if he was offered a third fight with Usyk in the UK.

“If I was gonna come back, I’d come back for Usyk,” Fury said. “But I want a fair result in England. That’d be the one I want, immediately. That’d be the fight that I’d want next. In England. I only want a f*****g fair fight! I don’t want any favours, I want a fair fight, a fair result. Which I believe, and I know, I didn’t [get]. I thought I won it [the rematch] by five rounds. I’ve watched it literally 250 times, and each way, I never, ever see it as there’s a way for him to win. But, they can do what they want. If they say it’s Tuesday, it’s Tuesday.”

Usyk of course fights Daniel Dubois in another rematch later on this month, and after that, win, lose or draw, the 38 year old who really has done it all, may decide that he has nothing more to achieve and may walk away. It might seem doubtful that we will see an Usyk-Fury III, but who knows for sure?

But again, so many of us feel Usyk defeated Fury twice, no robbery, and that as good as he is, Fury would never be quite able to solve the Usyk puzzle.