Tyson Fury: I Have Three Fights Left, Maximum

Fans know only too well how many times Tyson Fury has in the past spoken about retirement. Often having taken to social media to announce to the world that he was done, Fury would contradict himself in short order and take another big fight.





But now it seems Fury might be be serious when talking about his retirement plans. Speaking with Sky Sports, the proud claimant of the lineal heavyweight championship said he feels he has “had my time in the sun,” and that as boxing is a “young man’s game” he is looking at having another three fights “maximum” and then retiring, to go and ‘lie on a beach.”

Fury is only 31 years of age, a time when many heavyweights have just reached their peak, yet Fury says he has done all he ever needed to do in the sport. Fury is proud of the way he was able to win “every major title” out there in the heavyweight division: lineal title status being his proudest moment. Fury says he is “number 44” in the line of lineal heavyweight champions and that his being lineal champ proves he is “the best of his era.”

So if Fury – who as fans know is about to have his wrestling debut in WWE – does box just three more times, who will his opponents be?

There is the signed return fight with WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder set for February 22 (the green belt being one major title Fury has thus far been unable to win), and Fury has spoken of his desire to fight the Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua rematch winner. Then, Fury told BBC Sport, he may have a “farewell fight” in December time.

Fury holds big wins over: Wladimir Klitschko, Dereck Chisora (×2) and he has that draw with Wilder on his resume (with plenty of fans and experts feeling Fury did enough to havecein the fight of last December).

Is this enough for Fury to go out with; plus maybe three more wins before he calls it a career and retires, will Fury be a future Hall Of Famer at 32-0-1?





If he can beat Wilder and Ruiz or Joshua, then Yeah, Fury will go into The Hall. Agree or disagree?