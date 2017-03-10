Tyson Fury admits he weighs 350 pounds, but says “getting the weight off has never been a problem!”

Tyson Fury admits he is weighing a whopping 25 stone, or 350 pounds right now, but the former, unbeaten, heavyweight champ insists he has beaten depression in “the hardest fight” of his life and is more than ready for a fresh start. It could be a long road back for the 28 year-old who has not boxed since sensationally upsetting defending champion Wladimir Klitschko in November of 2015, and he has yet to obtain a license to box in the UK.

Fury, who is absolutely adamant he is a clean fighter and has never taken steroids or any other performance-enhancing drugs, will face a full investigation from VADA in May. But before then, the hard training will start and Fury has all that weight to shift. But, as he said via twitter, Fury says losing the weight will be no real problem for him.





“Talk about being a fat man, I’m 25 stones or 350lbs, but getting the weight off has never been a problem! Ask Peter Fury we done it 24 times,” Fury wrote. “I’ve moved on from the dark and scary place I’ve been living & if I can beat depression then I can beat anything! The hardest fight of my life! I’m starting a fresh start, letting go of the past and concentrating on the future, got to keep moving forwards.”

So, can Fury get himself in great shape and make it back to the top, or will his skills be diminished due to all he’s been through? Fury is of course not the first talented heavyweight to succumb to mental issues, a lack of desire and a weight problem – to this day, fans wonder how great James “Buster” Douglas might have been had he not imploded the way he did. And there are other examples.

But Fury is young enough to come again, and he is at least trying. Fury, though, has tried to resume training before now, unable to stick with it. Can the self-styled “Gypsy King” push himself through a full and rigorous ten or 12 week training camp?

Let’s hope so. Like him or loathe him, it cannot be denied how Tyson Fury adds a whole lot of drama, and fun, to the heavyweight division. His first return bout will no doubt be a huge occasion.