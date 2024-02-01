Tszyu Ignores Thurman’s Bluster: “I Want to Hear Him Squeal”

Tim Tszyu says not bothered by trash talking that Keith Thurman did during their kick-off press conference this week for their fight at 154 on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) wants to hear Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) “squeal” when he gets him inside the ring and begins to thrash him at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Thurman hasn’t seen action in two years, and his experience at 154 is limited to lower-level opposition in the first two years of his career.

The way Thurman was talking, he convinced a lot of boxing fans that he has a real chance of winning this fight.

It’s hard not to get caught up with his self-confidence because he seems so self-assured, and he seems to really believe that Tszyu is a fight he will win.

Trash Talk Ignored

“I will win this fight no matter what the circumstances are. It’s victory by any means possible,” said Tim Tszyu to Fighthype about his fight against Keith Thurman on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

“Nah, nah, that’s just the way he is. It’s a little burst of energy,” said Tszyu when asked if Thurman got him riled up with his trash-talking during the press conference yesterday.

Yearning for a Squeal

“I’m always cool, calm, and collected. I know what I bring to the table. When a lion is a lion, they don’t need to tell everyone they’re a lion. But when a hyena thinks he’s a lion, he lets everyone know.

“Just his energy, and I love that because when I get in the ring, it all changes,” said Tszyu on what he felt coming from Thurman during the press conference. “I want to hear him squeal.

“I want to be a throwback fighter. I want to hurt people, and that’s what I enjoy. I don’t like to tippy-tap and just learn how to jab and move around. I want to hurt. This is the hurt game—boxing business.

Questioning the Past Predator

“When they’ve been in a fight, they know they’ve been in a fight with me, and ask 24 of my opponents. It doesn’t bother me. I’m going to hit him first,” said Tszyu when asked if he thinks Thurman’s power has carried up from 147 to 154.