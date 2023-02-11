Tributes Are Being Paid To Boxing Writer Ron Lewis, Who Passed Away Yesterday

In sad as well as shocking news, it’s been reported that respected British boxing writer Ron Lewis passed away yesterday, this at the young age of just 54. Dying suddenly, reportedly from cardiac arrest, the father of two is also survived by his wife, Ellie, who broke the sad news via social media:

“I am so sorry to announce the death of my husband, Ron. He passed away this morning at the age of 54. It was a complete shock. It’s wonderful reading all your messages and memories of him as his phone keeps pinging. Thank you to everyone who was a part of his life,” Mrs. Lewis wrote.

And since then, the tributes from the boxing world have indeed been pouring in.

Lewis, best known for his long and dedicated service to the UK newspaper the Times, covered many fights, and he was. As a result, a familiar face at both ringside and on TV. Knowledgable and passionate about the sport he covered, Ron made many friends with boxers, promoters, referees, and fellow scribes, finding him likable and pleasant to be around.

Ron, who covered no less than four Olympic Games, got his start in journalism at the Hounslow Chronicle before he climbed the ladder and began working for The Guardian, the Daily Mail, and then the Times. Lewis covered many a big fight in Las Vegas while he also covered other sports, such as football, tennis, and Royal Ascot. Boxing was Ron’s real passion, though.

Audley Harrison wrote the following short tribute with feeling:

“RIP – condolences for your loss – Ron was a good and fair journalist.”

While Frank Warren wrote the following tribute:

“All of us at Queensbury are so sorry to hear that the respected journalist Ron Lewis has passed away. Ron was a boxing man through and through, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to his wife and two young children for their sad loss.”

Ron will indeed be missed by all who knew him.



