Trevor McCumby Wants To Rumble With Edgar Berlanga

Sign me up for this fight. Trevor McCumby, last seen giving Caleb Plant a heck of a tough time in a thoroughly entertaining battle, wants to come back from his ninth round stoppage loss with a fight with Edgar Berlanga. McCumby, who lost to Plant but made a name for himself all the same, with him showing power, heart and toughness, spoke with Ring Magazine’s website, and the once-beaten 168 pounder says he wants Berlanga, himself coming off a decision loss to Canelo Alvarez, next.

McCumby and others feel the 32 year old who is 28-1(21) and fights out of Glendale, Arizona, deserves another big fight chance. And Berlanga, who needs to get back in the ring himself since he has not fought since dropping a reasonably competitive decision to the Mexican superstar, would be the ideal dance partner for McCumby.

“Whenever I smell that blood, I really got for it,” McCumby said of his fighting style, which he showcased in the Plant slugfest. “Sometimes my power surprises me. If I crack him [Berlanga] early, I think it could be lights out.”

Puerto Rico’s Berlanga, 22-1(17) was once the man used to regularly putting lights out, with him romping to a straight 16 KO wins as he launched his pro career. Now, having shown toughness and durability against Canelo, with Berlanga getting up from an early knockdown to reach the final bell, “The Chosen One” could give McCumby what he wants and take the fight with him. And we fans would almost certainly get a fun fight with this one.

Make it happen, the powers that be!

McCumby is a naturally aggressive fighter, as is Berlanga. Or 27 year old Berlanga used to be. Berlanga needs to remind us all how powerful he really is. Who wins if McCumby and Berlanga do get it on some time this year? I for one want to find out. How about you, fellow fight fan?