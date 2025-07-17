Diego Pacheco vs. Trevor McCumby: Fight Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch on DAZN

Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) hopes to pull off an upset of unbeaten #1 WBO super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) in their 12-round co-creature fight on Saturday night at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Trevor Seeks Upset Victory

McCumby, 32, can’t afford to lose this fight after suffering his first career defeat against Caleb Plant last September in a ninth-round knockout. He’s got to be aware of the possibility of Pacheco taking the fight to the inside, where he’ll try to outslug him the way Plant did.

Pacheco-McCumby will be fighting on the Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Phumelela Cafu card. The event will be shown live on DAZN starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Eddie Hearn: “It’s getting really serious this time. The step-ups have been fantastic. You dealt with [Maciej] Sulecki. A great win against [Steven] Nelson. I think we’ve all established that this is the biggest test of your career on Saturday night,” said Hearn at the final press conference today.

Diego Pacheco: “First and foremost, thank you to Matchroom for this amazing journey up to here. I started this at 17, and I’m now 24 years old, ranked at the top of my division. I’m ready to take care of business once again. Trevor McCumby, of course, is a great fighter. We prepared for my toughest fight ever. That’s what we prepared for. We’re prepared for war, and we’re ready to put it all on the line on Saturday night and make sure we come out with our hand raised for sure.”

Pacheco: Ready for War

Hearn: “It seems like Trevor talks about taking you to those dark places, the trenches. Steven Nelson tried to do that. You came through a tricky spell during the middle stages of the fight. Do you expect that kind of fight against Trevor McCumby? You saw him drop Caleb Plant. He looked very dangerous in that fight as well. You’re ready for whatever Saturday night brings.”

Pacheco: “Yes, that’s what I prepared for. This is what I prepared for my whole life. Saturday night is going to be another step closer to a world title and reaching my dreams. I’m doing this for myself and my family. I’m just excited to put on a great show against a good opponent. I feel the fight between me and Trevor McCumby will steal the show on Saturday night.”

Hearn: “Any predictions on the fight, Trevor McCumby?”

Trevor McCumby: “You’re going to see the best Trevor McCumby you’ve ever seen. That’s all I can guarantee you. My hand will be raised.”

Hearn: “Diego, you can’t afford to slip up right now. What happens against Trevor McCumby on Saturday night?”

Pacheco: “On Saturday night, I’m going to do what I do, and that’s dominate and put on a great performance for my fans. I’ll show the world why I’m a special fighter, and the best fighter at 168 lbs.”