Gennady Golovkin Bids To Become President Of World Boxing

Don’t call it a comeback. Not one that will take place inside the ring, anyway. Gennadiy Golovkin – who has been written about, indeed debated just lately, with a few articles asking the question, is GGG Hall of Fame worthy? (of course he darn well is!) – has announced he is a candidate for the presidency of World Boxing.

GGG, who ruled as middleweight champion for years and who racked up Joe Louis-like numbers as far as retentions of his belts, took to social media yesterday to announce his bid.

“I Will Work to Ensure Boxing’s Olympic Future”

“I am honoured to announce my candidacy for President of World Boxing,” Golovkin wrote. “If elected, I will work to ensure boxing’s Olympic future, restore global confidence, and guarantee that every federation, coach, and athlete has a fair chance to grow. Our mission is clear: to achieve full IOC recognition and to confirm boxing’s place at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond. On November 23, we will take an important step towards a brighter future. Let’s build boxing’s future – together.”

Quite the opening piece of rhetoric from “Triple-G,” the fighter turned saviour. It really is crazy to think the sport of boxing as an Olympic sport is in jeopardy, is at risk, but this, as fans surely read or heard, became the case some months back, this amid claims of corruption in the amateur sport and other problematic issues.

From Knockouts to Leadership: GGG’s Next Chapter

Golovkin, who holds amateur boxing close to his heart and soul, and readily admits he owes it a heck of a lot (GGG compiled an astonishing 345-5 amateur record), may well be the man to do the job and save the future boxing careers of men and women who haven’t even been born yet.

In short: Boxing must endure as an Olympic sport. Golovkin, if elected – and why on earth would you NOT vote for him! – will do his utmost to make this so.

Golovkin was a fighter to root for, now he is a possible future president of an organisation to support and root for. Go, GGG!