Wardley Parker Winner to Face Oleksandr Usyk Next—But Who Takes It Tonight?

The stakes were already high going into tonight’s heavyweight clash between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley, and now the winner has all but been confirmed as the next challenger for unified, four-belt heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk, last seen stopping Daniel Dubois in a rematch in July, will fight tonight’s winner in his next fight, so stated Frank Warren this week.

So, who wins tonight and who gets a shot at taking Usyk’s crown and unbeaten record? Yesterday’s weigh-in raised a few eyebrows, this when former WBO heavyweight champ Parker tipped-in at what was described by some as a “bulky 262.4 pounds.” Wardley scaled a good deal less at 242.7 pounds. Will this prove to have an effect on the outcome of tonight’s battle?

Parker’s Experience vs Wardley’s Hunger

Parker, 36-3(24) has said a few times that he is of the belief that his experience will prove to be key tonight, that and the fact that he has competed at a higher level than Wardley. Wardley, 19-0-1(18) feels his power and desire, combined with his sheer refusal to ever give up in any fight, will see him to victory in London. Wardley actually said that he will knock out Parker and will then “jump out of the ring and look for Usyk.”

While some people think Parker or Wardley could strike fast and score a quick KO or stoppage win, plenty of other people are expecting a tough, hard, gruelling fight, maybe one that goes all the way and sees both men take punishment. Not many fans or experts are fearful tonight’s fight will be a dull affair, that’s for sure.

Prediction: Parker to Outbox Wardley

Parker has good all-round skills and he has a proven chin and power. Wardley has raw power, a proven chin of his own, and of course he hasn’t yet, as the saying goes, “learned how to lose.” Will this change tonight, though? Parker is the pick to win here, largely due to his pedigree, the fact that he has faced so many elite fighters, each with a different style. Wardley, who had no amateur career, has indeed proven that he can never be written off, but there is a danger he could find himself outclassed by Parker. Wardley was being outboxed by Justis Huni last time out, before he sensationally turned the fight completely on its head courtesy of his cracking punching ability. But the pick here is, there will be no miracle turnaround tonight.

Prediction: Parker by wide decision.

But can Parker, who has been waiting for a shot at Usyk for some time, win the big one next year? I wonder who Usyk is picking in tonight’s fight.