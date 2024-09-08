Top Rank’s DuBoef Convinced Joshua Vs. Fury Fight Will Still Happen

How long have we all been waiting to see British heavyweight rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight one another? Too long, you may well say. But the fight WILL still happen; it has to happen, says Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef. And, as we waited for Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao to fight and eventually got it (in what, let’s not forget, turned out to be one big borefest of a fight when it finally came around), so will be the case with Joshua against Fury.

So says DuBoef, anyway. Some rivalries take a heck of a long time to get settled, DuBoef put forth in speaking with Sky Sports. Joshua and Fury are “like Batman and Robin” in so much as they “go together.” And, DuBoef argues, no matter what happens in the upcoming fight or fights of Joshua and Fury, the two men will get it on before they retire.

“I always felt that AJ and Tyson would fight at some point. At some point. Win, lose, or whatever,” DuBoef said. “It’s like Batman and Robin. They go together. I just feel like, at some point, they are going to fight regardless of what their body of work is, regardless of how they come out of fights. I think they both have great fanbases, and they both come from a wonderful country with a wonderful history. We’ve had this wonderful heavyweight renaissance, the UK being the epicenter of it, so I’ve always felt like they’ll fight at some point. Mayweather-Pacquiao eventually happened. There were rivalries for ten years, and eventually, they happened. I just think it makes sense at one point.”

It will, of course, be a real shame if Fury and Joshua never do fight each other. But we’ve seen ‘must see’ fights fail to happen before, what with Lennox Lewis and Riddick Bowe cicling each other for years only to never fight a pro rematch of their Olympic bout. Some fights, as massive as they are, do get lost to time. I think DuBoef is wrong here, and Fury and Joshua will never fight. If they were going to fight, they would have done so by now. We all wanted to see Joshua fight Deontay Wilder, but that fight failed to happen as Fury beat Wilder and then Joseph Parker. Usyk beats Fury again in their rematch, in my opinion, and Fury then walks away.

Fury-Joshua is destined to go the same way as Lewis-Bowe. Agree or disagree?