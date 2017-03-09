Tony Bellew says a fight between he and Tyson Fury “can happen”

Tony Bellew really did open up the possibility of all manner of big heavyweight fights for himself with his shock win over David Haye. We’ve heard talk of a possible title shot, against heavyweight champs Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker and now, believe it or not – a Bellew-Tyson Fury fight is being suggested.





Fury, back in training, wants to return to the ring in May, yet he has issues getting himself a license to box in the UK, his hearing with UKAD still to get sorted. But if the former heavyweight king who remains undefeated can get his career back on track, Bellew says he will not rule out the idea of fighting him.

“Why wouldn’t I, is the question,” Bellew told Sky Sports. “Why wouldn’t I? Yes I would. If everything goes well and he passes everything he needs to pass then it’s a fight that can potentially happen, yes it is. I rate Tyson Fury highly. A very, very good fighter. Let’s not forget what he done in Germany. He done the unthinkable. A man who has fought the odds like me, we’re the champion of misfits. Doesn’t aesthetically look very beautiful, similar to me, but the man can fight.”

As ludicrous as it may well seem to some to even suggest this fight, what with the sheer size difference between the two men (let’s not forget Bellew was a light-heavyweight back in late 2013) the fact is, Bellew is so hot right now he could fight just about anybody in the UK and it would be a big attraction. And as a comeback opponent for Fury, maybe Bellew would prove a viable choice.

Fury’s return – if, or when it actually happens – will be big news, with fan attendance and TV interest sure to be considerable. And if Fury is no longer the fighter he was back when he was upsetting Wladimir Klitschko in his last ring performance, in November of 2015, maybe, just maybe, Bellew will find himself in the right place at the right time, again!