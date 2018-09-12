Tony Bellew opens as massive underdog in potential scrap with Oleksandr Usyk

Bookies give Usyk an implied 94% chance of winning, but punters are backing Bellew.





Tony Bellew has opened as a sizable underdog at the bookmakers, following reports that a fight is edging closer.

The 35-year-old has been installed as a 6/1 outsider by bookies, with Usyk being fancied at as short as 1/14.

That implies a 94% probability of Usyk winning what would be a massive cruiserweight showdown.

However, punters are putting their hard earned cash on Bellew, with 68% of all bets on the fight backing the Liverpudlian to come out victorious.





Bellew is reportedly keen for a fight with the current WBC, WBA Super, WBO and IBF champion.

November 10th is reportedly the date for the clash, at the O2 Arena in London, Usyk’s promoter has also backed the fight happening.

Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said: “With the performances of late from Usyk, it’s no surprise that the Ukrainian has opened as a hefty favourite to topple Tony Bellew.

“Bookies are indicating that this should be a one-sided contest, although punters across the country have been happy to back Bellew at a pretty large underdog price.”





