Tonight: Teofimo vs. Martin – Live Results

Former four-belt 135-lb champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) will showcase his skills tonight against Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in a Top Rank-promoted card at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 9 pm ET event will be shown on ESPN & ESPN.

Boxing 247 will be giving living updates & results below.

Assuming everything goes well for the 25-year-old Teofimo, his next fight will be for a world title against WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor.

“Now I’m staying in the gym after my fights,” said Teofimo Lopez to Max On Boxing. “I did that after the Pedro Campa fight, and I believe everyone is going to see a much more spectacular and entertaining fighter in Teofimo Lopez.

“I’ve learned from these great champions. I don’t have any ego or pride towards them.”

Teofimo-Martin undercard

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas

Tiger Johnson vs. Mike Ohan Jr

The next great American heavyweight

“Jared Anderson is fighting Jerry Forrest. Jared Anderson, I was looking at heavyweights, can he put four, five, six punches together fluidly,” said Max Kellerman on ESPN.

“This guy is the best American prospect since at least Deontay Wilder.”

“No doubt about it. He’s a small man trapped in a big man’s body, in terms of the way he approaches [his fights],” said Andre Ward about Jared Anderson.

“He throws three, four, and five-punch combinations. Defensively, he moves and acts like a small man. He’s been in the gym. You see his body tightening up more and more. You see a six-pack now, whereas before, he was trying to figure it out.

“The more professional he is outside the ring, the more dangerous he’ll be inside. He won’t have any problems with Jerry Forrest come Saturday night.”

“Jared Anderson can control every aspect of that ring, and he’ll tell you,” said Tim Bradley. “He’ll look at the crowd and say, ‘One more round. That’s all it’s going to take.’ Fantastic fighter. I think he’s going to be the future of the heavyweight champions. No doubt about it.”

“[Anderson will win a world title] When Tyson Fury eventually sails off,” said Max Kellerman. “Jared Anderson might be next. Tyson Fury has been impressed with him because he’s had him in camp.

“He didn’t get run out of camp, that’s for sure,” said Ward about Anderson working with Fury as a sparring partner.