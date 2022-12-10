Tonight: Crawford vs. Avanesyan – Live Results

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is in a high-pressure situation tonight, needing a good performance against challenger David Avanesyan to keep himself in the running for bigger fights against PBC stars Jermell Charlo and Errol Spence.

Crawford-Avanesyan fight tonight on BLK Prime PPV in an event that begins at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Boxing247 will give updates below on the action tonight.

According to Crawford, he took the fight with the 34-year-old Avanesyan because he wanted to stay busy. However, #2 WBO Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis was available and was screaming for a fight.

In an ideal world, that should have been the fighter that Crawford should be fighting tonight, especially with him repeatedly calling himself the #1 welterweight in the division.

If Crawford is really the top 147-pounder in the division, he should be willing to take risky fights against guys that could potentially take his #1 spot.

The combination of Crawford walking out of the Spence talks and opting not to face Boots Ennis in favor of a lesser threat suggest that he lacks the confidence to be the #1 welterweight. It’s one thing for Crawford to call himself the best at 147 and another thing for him to go out and try and prove it.

Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) comes into the fight as a sizable underdog, but he still has a decent chance of the 35-year-old Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is overlooking him due to his interest in fighting Errol Spence Jr next.

Crawford-Avanesyan Undercard:

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard

Avanesyan, 34, has never mixed it with anyone at Crawford’s level before, so it will be a massive step up for him. Avanesyan has won his last six fights against lower-level non-contenders.

In the past, Avanesyan has fallen apart in losses to Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Lamont Peterson, and Andrey Klimov. Crawford beat two of those three, easily defeating Klimov by a one-sided 10 round unanimous decision in 2013 and stopping Kavaliauskas in the ninth round in 2019.

If tonight’s fight sells out and brings in a huge amount of PPV buys on BLK Prime, it could spell doom for a Spence-Crawford fight.

If tonight’s event is a huge success on PPV, BLK Prime will likely offer Crawford big money for his next fight, and it might not matter that he faces another fringe contender instead of an interesting foe like Spence or Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Hopefully, a decent-sized crowd turns up for tonight’s Crawford-Avanesyan card. Goodness knows, the weigh-in was as quiet as a library, and the crowd was sparse.

With all the money Crawford is getting from BLK Prime, that might explain why the undercard lacks exciting fights.