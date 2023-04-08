Tonight: Rodriguez vs. Gonzalez – Live Results

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) is ready to showcase his talent in front of his hometown fans in a fight for the vacant WBO flyweight title against the talented Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) at the Boeing Center at Techport, in San Antonio, Texas. DAZN will be streaming the event starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below of the Rodriguez-Gonzalez card.

Complete card

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales

Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena

Israil Madrimov vs. Raphael Igbokwe

Marc Castro vs. Ricardo Lopez

Khalil Coe vs. Jimmy Quiter

Jesus Martinez vs. Jose Lopez

“I wouldn’t say this is the first time we fought on the same night. I think it was the second if I remember correctly,” said Shakur Stevenson to 210BoxingTV about him and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez fighting tonight.

“Nothing but respect for ‘Bam.’ I’ve known ‘Bam’ since he was a little kid. I actually sparred ‘Bam’ a long time ago. He was little. We sparred at the OTC, and he was smaller than me.

“I want to say that I was getting ready for the Olympics. I’m sparring him and playing. It’s a little dude and I’m playing around. The mother f***er caught me with a good body shot, ‘Boom!’ I was like, ‘Damn, how the hell? This little dude punch harder than people my weight.’

“At that time, I was real close to him, but it kind of threw me off. ‘This dude strong for a little kid, a smaller guy.’ I always knew how special he was. What kind of special talent he was.

“I remember watching him spar other people his size, and he was just beating them up. He used to beat up a lot of people in the gym. You could tell when you were in the gym with fighters who is good and who is not. Bam was definitely on a whole different level for people his age.

“I always knew that I was going to be a fighter that was going to be remembered,” said Bam Rodriguez to Matchroom Boxing. “I always pictured myself being in the position that I am today. I went from being a nobody to being a star overnight, and it changed my life for the better.

“I’m still not where I’m where I want to be, but I know I’m heading in the right direction,” said Jesse Rodriguez. “It’s important to keep challenging myself and moving in different weight classes because I want to be remembered as one of the greats like Pacquiao of Chocolatito.

“These are the moves I have to make. I feel like I’m going to be a lot stronger at 112, so we’re going to see a lot stronger ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Before I moved up to 115, it was always a goal of mine and my teams to capture world titles in different weight classes.

“So moving back down to 112 is the first step in the right direction that we’ve been talking about for years. I fought at 115 only because I got a late call to fight Carlos Cuadras. That’s the only reason I was at 115 for those fights.

“I feel like I’m going to carry more power at 112. At 115, I feel strong, but losing those three pounds are going to pay off on April 8th. At 112, I feel like I’m going to be a lot stronger, a lot more at my natural weight.

“We’re going back to the original plan of capturing world titles in different weight classes. I believe it’s the footwork, especially in my weight class. You really don’t see that. You just see a lot of punches coming.

“I feel like I’m a lot more technical than other fighters, and I use my footwork. Often the way I carry myself and the way I present myself. I come into the ring, and I have a different energy than any other fighter.

“I’m fighting Cristian Gonzalez of Mexico, and the WBO [112] world title is on the line. I know he’s in the top 10 with the WBO at 112. He’s tall, he’s lanky, and he likes to move a lot, but me and my team have been working on closing the distance and cutting off the ring.

“We’ve even been sparring taller opponents, so it’s not going to be a problem. I’m going to be able to go out there and show what we’ve been working on,” said Bam.

“112 is stacked. It has Sunny Edwards and [Julio Cesar ‘Rey’] Martinez. Those are two fighters right there that are big fights themselves. So either unify, or we’ll see how everything goes on April 8th.

“I do plan on unifying at 112. I want to make a statement that I’m still Bam Rodriguez. A lot of people threw me off to the side after my last fight [Israel Gonzalez]. It wasn’t my best performance, but I want to show everybody that I’m still the same fighter that fought Carlos Cuadras and Rungvisai.

“So, I’m going to go out there and finish the fight early. The fights back home in San Antonio are way different. My last one against Rungvisai in San Antonio was electric. It was very exciting. For Matchroom to give me another opportunity to go back and fight for another world title in my hometown means a lot to me.

“I know the San Antonio fans are going to show out. When I fought Rungvisai, it was amazing. There was a lot of talk on social media that I was going to get knocked out and that Rungvisai was too much.

“I was the one to stop him. It was a memory that I’ll never forget. All my emotions showed, and I fell to the floor. It was an amazing feeling overall. My dream is going to end just like I pictured it as a four or five division world champion.

“Everything we talked about is going to come to reality. This is just another stepping stone to where I want to be. I’m just very excited for the future and everything that comes,” said Bam Rodriguez.