Josh Taylor predicts knockout of Teofimo Lopez on June 10th

WBO light welterweight and Ring Magazine champion Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) predicts a knockout within the first eight rounds against former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez on June 10th on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at the Madison Square Garden theater in New York. The event begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) needs to prove his doubters wrong after three consecutive poor performances in the last two years. The way Teo asked his training team, “Do I still got it?” after his last fight against Sandor Martin in December, it left many boxing fans wondering if he was shot.

Taylor vs. Teofimo, how to watch?

“My fight with Teofimo Lopez ends the same way, except it’s me knocking him out,” said Josh Taylor to Top Rank Boxing. “I’m 100% confident in this fight doesn’t go past six to eight rounds.”

“At 25, becoming the undisputed. That’s what I’m looking forward to to the WBO. Two world titles on the line. Let’s get it,” said Teofimo.

“Josh, his last fight at the Garden was Sandor Martin. Was that a reliable indicator of who Teofimo is in the ring?” said Mark Kriegel.

“I don’t know. All I can say is he didn’t look so good in his last fight,” said Taylor about Teofimo not looking impressive against Sandor Martin last December. “But I’m not preparing for that last performance. I’m preparing for the best Teofimo Lopez.

“Still, that’s not going to be good enough to beat the likes of myself. He’s going to say the same thing about my last fight. My last fight [wasn’t good either],” said Taylor.

“Well, let’s ask him,” said Kriegel. “Teo, was Josh Taylor’s last fight against Jack Catterall indicative of who he is, or was that an aberration?”

“It don’t matter, man. To be honest, it don’t matter,” said Teofimo. “Who he fought with Jack Catterall is a southpaw. I’m orthodox. So I’m looking forward to putting on a show just like I always do. Put him in front of me and I’ll beat him. I don’t need to see much more.”

“Listen, you called him the B-word on Twitter. That’s what people do today,” said Kriegel. “Were you hyping that up or do you really believe that?

“Nah, man, I’m the best. Like I say, I want the best, and I fight the best all the time. I don’t duck or dodge nobody, and I think Josh Taylor definitely knows that. I’m looking forward to this fight.

“I want to ask Josh Taylor. Shouldn’t this fight be in the Mecca and not the theater?”

“I think it should be in the big one, absolutely,” said Taylor. “I think we’re going to sell out because you’re going to talk some, and I’m going to talk some. You never had the kahunas to come here and face me tonight.

“I’ve traveled over halfway across the world. You’d never be man enough to come and face me and say hello. I guess you’re going to have to wait until I see you,” said Taylor.

“Josh, last time we spoke, you called him a brass neck, but you also told me that, ‘I really don’t want to talk about him.’ I got the feeling it was personal. Was it?” said Kriegel.

“Nah, it was never personal. It’s business. This is the fight game,” said Taylor. “He’s a good fighter and he’s been talking a whole lot of smack about me for the last couple of years, and now, you’ve got to be careful for what you wish for.”

“What’s the best thing that Teofimo Lopez does?” said Kriegel.

“He’s very good at what he does, but I see a lot of holes in his game and I’m going to expose them as well,” said Taylor.

“The greatest,” said Teofimo. “I am the greatest.”

“Teofimo, what is the best thing that Josh Taylor does?” said Kriegel.

“Nothing. All he’s going to do is be there,” said Teofimo. “He never fought Teofimo.”

“We’ll see,” said Taylor.

“By the way, I’ll tell you like this. I don’t need to go to Jersey. I’m promoting our fight. Don’t worry. I’m taking it,” said Teofimo. “I’m taking it to another level. Don’t worry.”

“No worry, sweetheart,” said Teofimo.

“Hey, I’m glad you guys are on sweetheart terms. That’s very nice,” said Kriegel. “The last year and a half for both of you have been very trying. Do you all have something to prove?”

“Always. We always have something to prove, and that’s why we’re making this fight happen,” said Teofimo. “I’m glad he took the fight. We’re ready to put on a show in New York in what I believe is the mecca. That’s where it needs to be.

“The Ring Magazine, the 100th year this year. The Fight of The Century. That’s what it is on the line. Don’t tell me that it’s just the WBO world title. It’s also the Ring Magazine. Put that on the line,” said Teofimo.

“What are the holes in his [Teofimo] game?” said Kriegel.

“He has plenty of holes. I’m not going to sit here and reveal them here. He knows he’s got holes,” said Taylor. “He can see holes in my game. I’m going to beat him.

“Teofimo, what are the holes in Josh’s game” said Kriegel.

“To be honest, there are different things. You’ve got the body open. You’ve got the top open. It’s all about executing,” said Teofimo. “I’m going to take my time with it. I’ve been trying to press these fighters for the longest because I like to fight.

“Honestly, that’s not working for me. We got to do different things, and it’s time to show everybody my arsenal,” said Teofimo.

“I congratulate you both. I think you’re both starting to smoke it up pretty well, and I think it’s going to be a hell of a fight,” said Kriegel.

Prograis picks Josh Taylor to beat Teofimo Lopez

“That’s a good fight. I still stick with Josh Taylor. I think both of them can win that fight,” said Regis Prograis to Fight Hub TV about the June 10th fight between WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez.

“For me personally, I think Josh Taylor will win that fight, but Teo definitely has the style to beat him. Both of them looked kind of bad in their last fights. Josh Taylor’s last fight against Jack Catterall, which most people thought Catterall really won.

“Teo with Sandor Martin, I can’t really say if Sandor Martin won or not, but he [Teofimo] looked bad. It depends on which one shows up.

“I don’t have anything cooking. We’re trying to get something cooking. Once they are cooking, they’re going to cook really fast. When it does pop off, it’s going to pop off big time.”