Tonight: Stevenson vs. Yoshino – Live Results

Shakur Stevenson fights for the first time at lightweight tonight in a WBC 135-lb title eliminator in a scheduled twelve-round contest against undefeated Shuichiro Yoshino in a highly anticipated headliner on ESPN.

Stevenson-Yoshino will occur at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with the card starting at 10 pm ET on ESPN & ESPN+. The preliminary portion of the card begins at 7 pm ET. Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below.

Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) hopes to put on a spectacular performance tonight in his first fight in a new weight class after moving up from 130, where he had unified, capturing the WBC & WBO super featherweight titles before losing the belts on the scales last September in a defense against Robson Conceicao.

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shichiro Yoshino

Jared Anderson vs. George Arias

Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit

Preliminary fights

Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper

Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer

Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers

Kelvin Davis vs. Nelson Morales

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

In the chief support bout, heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line in a ten-round bout against unbeaten George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs). The 23-year-old Anderson has knocked out everyone he’s faced during his four-year-old professional career.

How to watch Stevenson vs. Yoshino tonight?

Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Shichiro Yoshino on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT for the main portion of the card and at 7:00 p.m. ET for the preliminary portion. Stevenson-Yoshino will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“He expects [undisputed lightweight champion] Devin [Haney] to win that fight [against Vasily Lomachenko on May 20th] because he thinks Devin is just bigger,” said Mark Kriegel to ESPN about Shakur Stevenson, believing that Haney will vacate his four 135-lb titles after he faces Lomachenko and move up to 140.

“He also says down the line, I’ll fight him, but most likely, Shakur says that Devin moves up. I said, ‘What do you do?’ He said, ‘I have to keep going the mandatory route.’

“He got his belt at 126 as a mandatory. He got his first belt at 130 as a mandatory. He doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon. ‘So what do you do?’ ‘The only thing I can do is keep fighting whoever they give me. The best possible opponent and build my name up, so there’s a financial incentive for guys to fight me. That’s the only way it’s going to change,'” said Kriegel about Shakur.

“It seems to me that when the dust settles, it’s going to be Shakur Stevenson and Tank Davis. Does Tank Davis eventually take that fight?” said Max Kellerman.

“If Tank Davis wants to be considered a Hall of Famer, he’ll take the fight, but I don’t see it in the future,” said Tim Bradley about his belief that Gervonta Davis will choose not to fight Shakur Stevenson.

Stevenson vs. Yoshino, what time does it start tonight?

The Stevenson-Yoshino event starts at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.

“I think Shakur beats him if they were to fight, and I think Shakur can out-think him. He’ll control the distance on him just because you hit harder. You still got to land that shot, and that’s where Shakur specializes.

“He eliminates your best attributes. You can throw the left hand, that’s great, Tank, but if you can’t land it, it ain’t going to do any damage,” said Bradley.

“At this point, Shakur is also considerably bigger, so I don’t think that’s a fight that is likely to happen,” said Kriegel about the Shakur vs. Tank Davis fight. “If you look at Gervonta’s career up to this point, it’s not like he’s a kid coming up, and we haven’t seen those types of fights before.

“I think the fight with Ryan [Garcia] is really interesting, but I don’t see that. I think it’s much more likely for Devin and Shakur to cross paths,” said Kriegel.

“I agree, they will cross paths, but I’m telling you guys, this is the way the history of boxing has worked. When the dust settles, the two guys left standing, they eventually got to fight,” said Kellerman. “That’s the problem. Will it happen before its expiration date? Both guys got to keep winning

“Jared Anderson has knocked out all thirteen of the guys he’s fought as a pro at heavyweight. He looks to me at least as the best American prospect since Deontay Wilder.

“His opponent George Arias is 18-0, but he’s shorter, he’s slower, and he’s not a big puncher. How does George Arias win? Is he going to out-hustle the guy and awkward him? Is he going to be the first guy that goes the distance with Jared Anderson?” said Kellerman.