Tonight: Fury vs. Chisora – Live Results

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) fights his old friend Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) tonight in a 12-round fight live on ESPN+ at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England.

The Fury vs. Chisora card will be shown live on ESPN+ beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 AM. PT. Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below of the action on the card.

After tonight’s Fury-Chisora 3 contest, IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is expected to enter the ring to get Fury to commit to fighting him next.

It should be interesting because Fury recently said that he would physically attack Usyk on sight if he sees him on Saturday night. There will likely be security inside the ring to prevent Fury from taking a swing at Usyk, but you never know.

In the co-feature bout tonight, WBA secondary heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) will face the upset-minded Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs).

Undercards

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena

Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk

Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez

Security will keep Fury & Usyk apart inside the ring

“If he tries to outbox Chisora, then I think Usyk has a chance [against Fury] because that’s what Usyk does best; the long-range boxing game. Hopefully, it’s an exciting fight, and may the best man win,” said David Haye to Behind The Gloves.

“Does he do it as well as Tyson Fury? It remains to be seen. It solely depends on how this fight goes. It’s funny, but I don’t take it seriously. It’s a nice little talking point,” said Haye about Fury saying he’ll clobber Usyk if he enters the ring after the fight.

“There will be a lot of security between them,” Haye said about security keeping Fury from attacking Usyk after the fight when the IBF, WBA & WBO champion enters the ring to force Tyson to commit to a fight with him next.

“It’s all for the drama. I love it,” said Haye. “If he [Fury] goes over and assaults [Usyk], which effectively what it’ll be, that could jeopardize the fight. So anything that doesn’t jeopardize the fight.

“How about go over there and shake his [Usyk] hand and say, ‘Yes, we’re going to fight each other.’ Look him in the eyes,” said Haye about the ideal behavior he’d like to see from Fury towards Usyk after tonight’s clash with Chisora.