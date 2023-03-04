Tonight: Figueroa vs. Magsayo – Live Results

In what should be a thrilling main event on Showtime tonight, former world champions Brandon Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) and Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) square off for the WBC interim featherweight title in a Premier Boxing Champion card at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The action will be shown live on Showtime, with the main card beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT and the preliminary portion at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Boxing 247 will give the results below.

In the chief support bout, former junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 1 emerges fresh from a two-year layoff to fight the upset-minded Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) in a 10 round bout at middleweight.

The fight should indicate whether the 32-year-old Hurd can turn his career around because he’s been going downhill since 2019, and some fans feel he’s a shot fighter.

If Hurd loses or looks bad winning against Resendiz, he can forget about winning a world title at middleweight unless Gennadiy Golovkin retires and Jermall Charlo moves up to 168.

Showtime main card at 9:00 p.m. ET

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo

Jarrett Hurd vs. Armando Resendiz

Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Garcia

Also, in the main portion of tonight’s Showtime card, middleweight prospects Amilcar Vidal and Elijah García will fight a 10 round affair in the first bout of the televised portion of the event.

Preliminary card – at 6:30 p.m. ET

Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch

Travon Marshall vs. Justin DeLoach

Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah

Provided the 26-year-old Figueora makes it through the first six rounds, he’s got an excellent chance of winning tonight because Magsayo is pretty much a six-round fighter who gasses in the second half of his fights.

You can argue that if Gary Russell Jr hadn’t been fighting with an injured arm and dealing with inactivity and age, he would have easily beaten Magsayo in their fight in January 2022, as even with one arm, he was schooling the Filipino.

It was embarrassing at times of how much better Russell looked fighting with just one arm. Nevertheless, the judges gave it to Magsayo by a 12 round majority decision, but it wasn’t an impressive performance by him.

Not surprisingly, Magsayo’s brief reign as the WBC 126-lb champion came to a stretching halt in his first defense against Rey Vargas, who outboxed him, winning a 12 round split decision last July.

Figueroa possesses similar boxing skills as Vargas, so he’s going to be looking to box Magsayo in the early rounds and then punish him in the later portion of the fight to try and score a knockout. Magsayo has an excellent chin, so he’ll likely make it to 12th round to lose a fairly wide decision.