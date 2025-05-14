Tim Tszyu Insists He Is “Not Emotionally Damaged” After Sebastian Fundora Horror Cut

Tim Tszyu will, on July 19 in Las Vegas, on the undercard of the heavily criticised Mario Barrios-Manny Pacquiao fight, go for revenge against Sebastian Fundora. It was back in March of last year when Tszyu lost quite a lot in the unexpected war with Fundora – with Tszyu losing his WBO 154 pound title, his unbeaten record, and a heck of a lot of blood.

Tszyu shrugs off the bloodbath—“not emotionally damaged”

Fundora, dubbed “The Towering Inferno” due to his almost freakish height and reach, clashed heads with Tszyu early in the fight, and the Australian star was left with a savage wound on the top of his head, a wound that would see him absolutely soaked with blood, his vision severely compromised for the rest of the fight.

It was X-rated stuff. Somehow, the fight went all 12 rounds, with southpaw Fundora winning via split decision. Now the two will meet again, and Tszyu, speaking with Fox Sports Australia, insists he did not suffer any “emotional damage” as a result of his bloodbath of a losing fight.

“They’re respectful,” Tszyu said of Fundora and his team. “They also understand it was a split decision. It was real tight. So there is a lot to prove. I’m not emotionally damaged at all. I’m learning from all the mistakes, all the things that went wrong. And I do have good memories from the Fundora fight. And not just the blood splattering (laughs). I remember being able to see his shots, having some sort of control. Fundora is a tough fight for anyone. You have to make it a dogfight in there.”

July rematch: revenge for Tszyu or another horror show?

It’s quite amazing Tszyu says he was “able to see his shots,” as in the Fundora battle his face really was absolutely covered with blood. Some people say the fight should have been stopped the injury was so gruesome. In the end, both men showed enormous courage. So, can Tszyu, 25-2(18) get the revenge he craves, or will Fundora, 22-1-1(14) prove to give Tszyu real nightmares again?

The return fight will see Fundora defend his WBC 154 pound title.