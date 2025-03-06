Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano III Set For July 11th, Madison Square Garden!

Fight fans who loved the truly great action female warriors Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano put on in their two superb fights, will be thrilled at the news that came out today. As per a news story from UK Boxing News, Most Valuable Promotions have announced a third instalment will take place on July 11th – the venue the same one that hosted the first war between the Irish star and the Puerto Rican fan-favourite: Madison Square Garden in New York.

The third fight will see Taylor defend her unified lightweight titles, and the fight will go out live on Netflix. Another great fight is expected, along with another sell-out crowd.

Fights I and II were as close as they were special, truly fights that could have gone either way on the official cards. Taylor won the first battle via split decision, while Katie won via unanimous decision in the rematch, with Taylor’s margin of victory being a single point on all three cards at 95-94. Serrano, who suffered a bad cut eye in the fight, was angrily complaining about Taylor’s use of the head in the second fight, with Serrano saying later that she absolutely felt she deserved the win. The crowd – who were of course on hand to see the main event that night, this between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul – agreed with Serrano, with plenty of fans booing the win that went to Taylor.

Now, although Taylor is 2-0 over Serrano, the third fight is one to really look forward to. Can Serrano get the win this time? Will we see another distance fight? Might the third fight prove to be the most exciting of the three?

Taylor, 24-1(8) is closing in on retirement at age 38, while Serrano, 47-3-1(31) is no spring chicken herself at age 36. And as we know, both of the two previous fights between these two were gruelling, perhaps ageing affairs. Who has the most left at this stage in their respective ring careers, Taylor or Serrano?

Serrano, by the way, is disappointed that the third fight will, like the first two, be fought over 10 rounds, with 2-minute rounds. Serrano was hoping Taylor would agree to “make the trilogy 12, three-minute rounds, equal to the men,” she said.

“I’m disappointed that Katie Taylor did not keep her word,” Serrano said.