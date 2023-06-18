Tim Tszyu crushes Carlos Ocampo – Boxing results

Unbeaten interim WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) massacred his stay-busy opponent Carlos Ocampo (34-3, 22 KOs) in a first-round execution-style knockout on Sunday at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Tszyu dropped the 27-year-old Ocampo twice in the round. The fight was halted after the second knockout, as Ocampo was too hurt to continue.

In the first knockdown, Tszyu connected with a powerful straight right hand to the head of Ocampo that put him down hard. Ocampo fell like he’d been shot.

There was no bracing the fall or nothing from Ocampo. You could tell from the way Ocampo went down that he was not going to survive for long if he got up.

Sure enough, after Ocampo peeled himself off the canvas, Tszyu went for the kill, landing a huge left hook right on the button that put the Mexican fighter for the second and final time in the round. Referee Danrex Tapdasan then waived it off at 1:17.

Ocampo, a notoriously slow starter, stood right in front of Tszyu, looking to trade with him from the opening bell. That was a huge mistake on Ocampo’s part because he didn’t have the chin to stand up to the power of Tszyu in that kind of fight.

The victory by Tszyu sent a strong message to undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo that he’s coming for him next.

Tszyu said that he thinks the Charlo fight will happen in October, or at least that’s what he’s hoping. If Charlo needs additional time for his broken left hand to head, the World Boxing Organization must decide whether to give it to him or strip the belt.

Sam Goodman defeats Ra’eese Aleem

In the chief support bout on the card, Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) beat Ra’eese Aleem (20-1, 12 KOs) by 12 round split decision in an IBF super bantamweight title eliminator. The scores were 117-111, 116-112 for Goodman, and 116-112 for Aleem.