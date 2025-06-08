Manny Pacquiao Looks Back, And Ahead, As He Attends Hall of Fame Weekend For Induction

Living legend Manny Pacquiao will go into the International Boxing Hall of Fame later today, when he is enshrined in Canastota. And the sport’s sole eight-division world champion found himself both looking back and looking ahead as he spoke with members of the media yesterday.

Joined by fellow inductees Vinny Paz and Michael Nunn, and also by former three-time adversary Erik Morales, Pac-Man first thought back to his humble beginnings, as reported by AP News. Before he reminded his listeners that his ring career is not finished yet.

From selling newspapers to Hall of Famer

“I cannot imagine a boy selling newspapers in the streets, sleeping in the streets, I cannot imagine that I’d be here to speak with you and be one of the awardees of the Hall of Fame,” Pacquiao said in a speech yesterday. “I feel so excited for tomorrow. Tomorrow is the induction, so I’m excited for that. I’m honoured with this award that I received. I believe this is the fruits of my labour, hard work and discipline. My journey is still continuing. I’m excited that I’m continuing my career and giving inspiration to the boxing world.”

Retirement? Pacquiao refuses to hang them up

In many ways, it would be great if Manny was done, that he was being enshrined and that his gloves had been hung up some time ago. Pacquiao we know has nothing left to prove. But on he goes, searching for more history. Maybe Pacquiao can do it, and defeat Mario Barrios and take his WBC welterweight title in July?

Asked yesterday to name his own personal favourite fight, Manny replied his 2003 win over Marco Antonio Barrera, this the fight that made him a star in America.

At tomorrow’s induction, Pacquiao will become just the fourth Filipino boxer to go into the Hall of Fame, and this is something else that Manny is extremely proud of.

“It makes me very proud that I’m a Filipino and Filipino athletes are well known now in the world,” he said.

Pacquiao signed off by saying he “hopes the fans will watch my upcoming fight.”

They will.