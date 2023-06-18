Prograis wants Teofimo Lopez or Devin Haney next after beating Zorrilla

Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) says he’s looking for the biggest fight possible next and would like to fight Teofimo Lopez or Devin Haney next after successfully defending his WBC light welterweight title last Saturay night, beating Danielito Zorrilla (17-2, 13 KOs) by a twelve round split decision at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It wasn’t the greatest performance from Prograis, but he’s not going to let that stop him from moving on to fight Teofimo or Haney next.

At the post-fight press conference, Devin Haney texted promoter Eddie Hearn, who revealed that he wants to fight Prograis next. That would be an interesting fight if it takes place.

Prograis had one of the toughest opponents you can get in Zorrilla, who moved all night and gave Regis issues with his power. In the third round, Prograis knocked Zorrilla down but couldn’t get him out of there.

The scores were 118-109, 117-110 for Prograis, and 114-113 for Zorrilla.

Prograis wants Haney or Teofimo next

“Yeah, it’s a victory, and it’s cool. I keep my belt. Every time I go out, I want to look spectacular. I want to look better. I do feel a little bit down right now. I’m not going to lie,” said Regis Prograis at his post-fight press conference after beating Danielito Zorrilla.

“Teo, for sure,” said Prograis when asked who he prefers to fight next between Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor if given the chance.

“Josh Taylor said he’s going to 147. Obviously, I’m the WBC champion at 140. So I’m going to stay at 140, but I think the Teo fight is bigger. Obviously, just a bigger fight than the Josh Taylor fight.

“I think he’s the champion. I think he’s a bigger name, and he just beat Josh Taylor and beat him convincingly really. I think if me and Teo fight, it would be a bigger fight than me and Josh Taylor.

“Hopefully, that’s the next fight. Me and Devin Haney,” said Prograis. “Yeah, all these big names, all these big fights, and unifications,” said Regis when asked if he’d like to fight Ryan Garcia next.

“You couldn’t name one fight that he would say no to,” said promoter Eddie Hearn about Prograis.”Obviously, it’s got to be right. You’ll get the right number. All those names [Ryan Garcia, Teofimo & Haney], you will fight.

“It’s all about the money. I’ll fight anybody,” said Prograis. “I would like to be undisputed, but I have so many options right now. So we’ll see.”