There Are Rumblings Of A Manny Pacquiao – Amir Khan Fight To Be Heard

Brace yourself for another surprising ring comeback (we can no longer say shocking as they all seemingly come back these days). There are rumblings that Amir Khan is “in talks” to fight living legend Manny Pacquiao. As per a news story in The Star, Khan could fight Pacquiao some time in the future. It’s not known if the bout would be a real fight or an exhibition affair.

Khan, who has been in Dubai, spoke about his upcoming “super fight,” which may actually prove to be a fight with Pac Man.

“I think there’s gonna be a massive announcement in the next week or so. I might be coming back in the ring again. I might be fighting again,” Khan said. “It’s not gonna be a small fight, it’ll be like a super fight as well. The deal was that big I couldn’t turn it down. So that’s why I’ll get myself back in the gym again, train again. It’ll be a massive fight. We’ve kept it very quiet at the moment. I can’t announce anything just yet, but it’s one of the biggest names in boxing who I’ll be in the ring with. This fight was talked about so many times before. Dubai, in my opinion, they’ve made it happen.”

So, is Khan referring to a fight with his former stable-mate, Pacquiao? The folks at The Star seem to think so, via their sources. Khan, who “retired” after being stopped by long-time domestic rival Kell Brook a year-and-a-half ago, was later found to have tested positive for an illegal substance. Khan is adamant he did nothing wrong, but he was banned from boxing for two years. Khan is eligible to box again in April of 2024. So, again, could it be Pacquiao-Khan next year?

Khan always did want a fight with Pacquiao, as well as one with Floyd Mayweather. But now, at age 36 (37 in December), has Khan got anything left to offer? Certainly, Khan’s punch resistance was lacking in the Brook fight.

Pacquiao is of course older than Khan at age 44 (45 in December) but Manny may well have aged better. Pacquiao has got another bout lined up for next year, this an exhibition bout with Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek that is scheduled for the first quarter of next year. Could it be a fight against Khan for Pac Man afterwards?