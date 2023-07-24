Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies inks with Golden Boy, expected to fight Rolly next

Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies has inked a contract with Golden Boy Promotions and could face the PBC-managed WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

With Golden Boy now promoting the 31-year-old British fighter Ohara (25-2, 18 KOs), the logical move is for them to convince him to step aside so that Ryan Garcia can be the one that faces the vulnerable Rolly to snatch his WBA belt from him in a lucrative fight.

It makes more sense business-wise for Ryan to fight Rolly than it would for Ohara. If Rolly loses to Ohara, which is very likely, the Ryan-Rolly fight would be down the drain.

Also, there won’t be much interest from U.S. fans in seeing Ryan fight Ohara for the WBA belt because he’s not a household name and doesn’t have the same ability to sell a fight that Rolly has.

The only question is how much money Ohara will want for him to agree to step aside for Ryan Garcia to take his spot to be the one to dethrone the paper champion Rolly Romero to take his WBA 140-lb title.

It wouldn’t be a shock if Ohara wants $750,000 to $1 million to step aside. Look at it this way. If Ohara defeats Rolly, he can use the WBA title for a huge payday against Ryan or possibly Teofimo Lopez.

The options for big money fights would be nearly endless for Ohaara if he can get his hands on the WBA belt by beating the weak champion Rolly.

“We are in the business of making world champions, and we will make Ohara Davies one of them under our promotional family,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “He has the grit, determination, and bad blood against Romero to fuel him as he campaigns for the WBA World Title very soon. Keep an eye out for him!”

It’s interesting that De La Hoya chose not to tip his hands about what his likely intention is in signing Ohara. Oscar needs Ohara out of the way so that he can match Ryan against Rolly.

By signing Ohara, De La Hoya is in a position to persuade him to step aside so he can put Ryan in with Rolly while he’s still in possession of the WBA title.

If Rolly was a better fighter, there would be no need for De La Hoya to sign Ohara because he wouldn’t be a threat to beating him. But the problem is, Rolly is so bad that even bottom-ranked contenders at 140 could end his short reign as WBA champion.