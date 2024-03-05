The Ongoing Ryan Garcia Soap Opera Is Disturbing; Will Garcia Really Fight In April?

I think we can all agree that Ryan Garcia is in a pretty bad place right now. A strange place. From showing up at press conferences whilst apparently either high or drunk (or both), to the uploading of disturbing videos and equally disturbing messages on social media, Garcia’s recent behaviour has been nothing short of weird.

The ongoing soap opera has got plenty of people asking plenty of questions; one of the most obvious being, will Garcia’s fight with Devin Haney, scheduled for April 20th in New York, really go ahead? Can the fight possibly go ahead? Looking at Garcia, and listening to him slur his words, it does seem very unlikely to some.

Garcia, who assures us he is okay and that he will fight, has been countered by his ex-wife, who says Garcia is “not okay.” Looking at Garcia’s odd behaviour, one is more inclined to believe the former Mrs. Garcia than the fighter.

“I’m okay, I’m not dead….They tried to put me in jail. They’re blocking my cards, I can’t access my money,” Garcia said in a video that was uploaded yesterday.

Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to who “they” are.

Some people have expressed both concern and sympathy towards Garcia, while others have called him a privileged crybaby who should be thankful for everything he’s got in life. Stephen R Power falls into the the former category – “Kids been crying out for help for a long time now, this ain’t no joke. I hope he has the fight people around him,” he wrote on social media.

While former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland falls firmly into the latter category – “God I hate famous people. Bro, you are f*****g rich….They’re kids in salt mines, kids dying of cancer begging for one more day on this earth and you’re having a breakdown on social media,” Strickland wrote. “You f***ing pussy…You get what you want?? Did enough people tell you they love you?? Do you feel better?? Next time just be a man and pull the motherf****r, don’t press post ha ha, f***ing woman.”

Next time? Let’s hope Garcia can get his head together,with him ridding himself of whatever demons he has that are haunting him, with this talented and gifted fighter able to get on with his career at the top level. As far as the car crash stuff, let’s hope there isn’t a next time.

There are of course some people who feel Garcia’s actions have been just the act, a ploy to sell the Haney fight! This, if true, would perhaps be the most disturbing element in all of this. It’s been a soap opera for sure, but let’s hope it’s over now. For everyone’s sake.