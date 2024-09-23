The New Top 10 Heavyweights After Dubois Shocks Joshua

Daniel Dubois certainly shook up the Heavyweight division with last night’s upset fifth round KO win over former two-time heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua. Dubois, the reigning IBF heavyweight champ, might just be the biggest, most dangerous puncher in the division right now.

But where does “DDD” now rank in the world’s top 10?

Here is a brand new set of heavyweight top 10 rankings you may or may not agree with:

1. Oleksandr Usyk.

The undefeated Usyk holds big, impressive wins over Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, and Anthony Joshua (twice). The immensely skilled southpaw who has been referred to by some as a generation talent, if course faces Fury in a huge return fight in December. A second win there, and Usyk may well call it a career – a truly great, Hall of Fame career.

2. Tyson Fury.

Beaten only by Usyk, this via split decision in an at times great and thrilling fight, needs to put it right in the sequel, this if he’s to go down as a true great. For now, Fury is very much the second-best big man on the planet.

3. Daniel Dubois.

Wins over Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, and Jarrell Miller show how good, how tough, how powerful and determined Dubois is. The youngest fighter in this top 10 at age 27, Dubois says he can and will move on and get even better. Once called a “quitter,” this after his eye injury of a loss to Joe Joyce, Dubois has already come a heck of a long way since then. How many more big names can Dubois take down?

4: Anthony Joshua.

It could prove to be a heck of a tough road back for Joshua should he try to go down it. The former two-time heavyweight champ is now 34 years of age, and worse, his punch resistance is in serious question. Also, Johsua didn’t appear to have any real idea of how to deal with the fast start and purse aggression Dubois used in their shocking fight. There is a rematch clause at Joshua’s disposal, but can AJ possible make things right in a return fight with Dubois? Or would it be even worse a second time around? Some fans may feel Joshua should be lower than fourth place here, but only Usyk, Dubois and, five years ago, Andy Ruiz have beaten him at this point.

5: Joseph Parker.

The former WBO heavyweight champ has shown a real run of form recently, with Parker picking up decision wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. Parker, beaten only by Joshua (seemingly years go now), by Dillian Whyte, and by Joe Joyce, called out Dubois as soon as Dubois had wrecked Joshua. This too would be an interesting fight to see.

6: Zhilei Zhang.

“Big Bang” is the oldest fighter in this top 10, but the towering southpaw can really crack, hence the nickname. Zhang holds two big wins over Joe Joyce, while he has also stopped a faded Deontay Wilder. Interestingly, Zhang picked Dubois to defeat Joshua and, as he put it, shock the world. Who wins of Zhang and Dubois rumble!?

7: Agit Kabayel.

For some the dark horse of the heavyweight division, Kabayel has recently impressed with good, solid wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov and, last time out, Frank Sanchez; with Kabayel taking the unbeaten records of both men. Kabayel is a guy who is willing to fight just about anyone, and he is both skilled and tough.

8: Martin Bakole.

The big man from the Democratic Republic of Congo is coming off an impressive, burst the bubble type stoppage showing against the previously unbeaten and hyped Jared Anderson. Bakole is a huge man indeed and fans are really hoping to see Bakole and Zhang rumble one day. Bakole against Dubois would also be a fight to see, and a potential bombs away thriller.

9: Efe Ajagba.

On his best night, Ajagba can look good in beating a guy, on his worst night, Ajagba can struggle and be hit and hurt. Ajabga is coming off a tough and close win over the dangerous Guido Vianello, and at age 30, Ajagba has a good amount of time on his side. Ajabga needs to earn himself a shot at one of the top names pretty soon, however.

10: Andy Ruiz.

The former champ laboured to a draw with Jarrell Miller last time out and it could be argued that “The Destroyer” has not looked especially good in some time. But with his fast hands, his durability (Ruiz never having been stopped in a fight), and his experience, Ruiz cannot be written off as finished just yet. That said, Ruiz, at age 35, really does need a big win soon if he’s to avoid being left all the way behind.