Frank Warren On Fury Vs. Joshua: “I Think People May Still Want It”

Though promoter Frank Warren says it’s “too soon” for his fighter Daniel Dubois to be thinking too hard about what his next fight will be – “he needs to savour the moment,” Warren said, referring of course to Dubois’s stunning KO win over Anthony Joshua – Warren himself has given some thought as to what could be next for “DDD.” Speaking with Talk Sport this morning in the UK, Warren said that although AJ has a rematch clause in his contract, Dubois does not. But Warren said he has no problem putting Dubois in with Joshua a second time.

Also, Warren said that in his opinion there is still fan interest in a fight between Tyson Fury and Joshua, this despite the cataclysmic knockout AJ suffered on Saturday night.

“He doesn’t have a rematch in his contract. But there is one in AJ’s contract,” Warren clarified. “I haven’t got a problem with a rematch if they want to do it and the terms are all okay. But it is too soon. He needs to savour the moment, he has shown what he is all about now fighting four world ranked fighters this year. I don’t know (about a Fury-Joshua fight now). I think people may still want to see it, if he comes back and has a win who knows. Fury has to face Usyk first in a rematch on December 21, but I fancy him to come through it. The division is alive, losers fighting losers and winners fighting winners. There is such a great combination of fights.”

Indeed. Even if Fury were to lose to Usyk again, there would likely be decent to big interest in that all-British showdown between Fury and AJ, even if plenty of us would in truth prefer to see Joshua walk away now. It all depends on how Fury looks on December 21, whether he wins or, if he loses, is competitive. A devastating defeat for Fury, and he may well walk away.

But if Fury and Joshua were to fight next year, this with Fury not coming off a stoppage loss against Usyk, there would surely be one massive favourite to win the long-awaited fight, and that would be Fury, so nasty was Joshua’s KO loss to Dubois.

As for Dubois against Fury, Warren, who of course promotes both guys, admits he’d be in a “difficult position” if this fight came to be. But Dubois wants to become undisputed heavyweight champ, so that means he wants to fight the Usyk-Fury rematch winner. If Fury does win in December, who does he fight next – Dubois or Joshua? Interesting times for the heavyweight division, to be sure.