“The Jig Is Up Today,” Says Judge As Adrien Broner Is Tossed Into Jail For Contempt Of Court

Yet more legal woes for former champ Adrien Broner. It’s been reported how “The Problem” (surely one of the most apt nicknames in all of boxing) was yesterday tossed into jail for contempt of court. As has been reported by Cleveland.com, Broner forced judge Nancy Russo to lose her remaining patience over the way the fighter has not been able to come up with adequate documents explaining why he has not yet paid the $830,000 judgement that is against him relating to his 2018 lawsuit; Broner having faced charges of assaulting a woman at a nightclub.

Judge Russo says Broner has had every chance to meet the deadline. and when her patience finally ran out she ordered him away in cuffs. Broner will remain in custody until he provides complete and accurate information about his current finances.

“Mr. Broner has continually defied every court order I’ve given,” Russo said. “This jig is up today.”

Broner is of course no stranger to legal issues (this is putting it mildly) and this is far from his first stint in jail. Now aged 31 and inactive since January of 2019 when he was soundly outpointed by Manny Pacquiao, Broner insists he has a “big fight” lined up for this coming January; a fight Broner says will net him “big money.” As fans know, Broner (who is also a rapper these days, cutting an album) demanded $10 million for his next fight, threatening to retire unless this huge money was ponied up. There was of course zero chance Broner would ever get that much money.

It remains to be seen if Broner, 33-4-1(24) will in fact box again, and who against if he does so. Over recent years, Broner has made far more headlines for things other than boxing. Once looked at as a genuine superstar of the future, Broner’s last good display in the ring came back in June of 2015 when he lost to Shawn Porter but scored a late knockdown in the fight. Broner has never been KO’d, and maybe this will continue to be his last remaining selling point.

Fans would tune in to see a fight that they felt would end with Broner being flattened. He is, sadly, such an unpopular figure these days.