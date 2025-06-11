Bizarre Fight Between Ike Ibeabuchi And Danny Williams Looming?

Ike Ibeabuchi has not yet given up hope of fighting again. The 52-year-old was a seriously talented and dangerous heavyweight contender back in the 1990s, this before he lost his mind, attacked a call girl, and was sent to jail, never to fight again (or so we thought).

Ike Ibeabuchi: Heavyweight Comeback Bid

Ibeabuchi is now a free man, having been so for some time now. Even after all this time – March 1999 being the date of his last fight, a hugely impressive and scary KO of Chris Byrd – he aims to return to the ring. According to a signed document by both fighters, which has been posted on X, Ibeabuchi will fight Danny Williams this summer.

Williams, who should have retired years ago, the losses he went on to suffer after his 2010 defeat by Derek Chisora, eventually totalling 33, has fought as recently as August of 2023, but he has been a shell of a fighter for such a long time. But now, according to a dually signed contract, a picture of which accompanied the post on X, it will be Ibeabuchi Vs. Williams in July.

Ibeabuchi vs. Williams Contract Revealed

“Ready Fight Contract, between I and Danny Williams, valid until July 5, 2025,” Ibeabuchi’s message on social media reads. With the document having the following words attached: “The parties hereto have executed this bout agreement as of the dates set forth below, the latter of which will be the effective date.”

And there is on the document, a signature from Williams and a signature from Ibeabuchi. So, will this, what shall we call it, freak show of a fight actually take place? Williams, still remembered for his shock KO win over Mike Tyson, which took place way back in 2004, has informed World Boxing that he is not fighting Ibeabuchi, but that if things change, he will inform them.

So, is the signed contract legit, or is it not? Will Ike Ibeabuchi, a fighter plenty of fans refer to as one of the best heavyweights of recent years, never to have gotten a shot at a world title, get his wish and fight again?

For the record, Williams, aged 51, is currently 55-33(42), while Ibeabuchi is currently 20-0(15).