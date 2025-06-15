Devin Haney Responds To Fiery Callout From Richardson Hitchins: “We Could Get It At 147”

It has to be agreed by all that Richardson Hitchins looked pretty great last night in dismantling and stopping a game but outclassed George Kambosos Jr. As he had promised would be the case before the fight at Madison Square Garden, IBF 140 pound champ Hitchins “made it look easy.”

Hitchins, now 20-0(8) never lost a round and his body shot ending in the eighth round was special. Hitchins made plenty of boasts before last night’s title fight, with him boldly stating how he is here to “take over the sport.” Now, Kambosos might be some way beyond the kind of form he had when he defeated Teofimo Lopez for his career biggest win, and this has to be taken into account when rating Hitchins’s performance, but the man from Brooklyn really could be on his way to true stardom.

Hitchins Demands Haney Clash After MSG Masterclass

Hitchins immediately called for some big fights after stopping (and perhaps retiring) Kambosos. Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez are firmly on Hitchins’s hit-list, and Haney has joined Teo in responding to the callout.

“I want the big fights,” Hitchins told Chris Mannix. “After my last fight, I called Teofimo out right away. Obviously he’s got other plans so I don’t know what’s next but I’m looking at the camera. Devin Haney, fk you, let’s fight. Devin Haney next! Fk Devin Haney and Bill Haney. New York, stand up! We here, baby.”

Haney took to social media after being called out, with him stating that he will fight Hitchins if he is willing to meet him up at welterweight.

“We could get it at 147..” Haney wrote on X.

Lopez Backs Unification—Hitchins’s Next Big Test

So, will Hitchins agree to move up, or will he opt to stay where he is, both defending his 140 pound title and looking to unify the division? For his part, Lopez said last night that he is very much up for a unification showdown with Hitchins. “Absolutely, unification, here we go,” Lopez said. “Let me hear it, New York – ya’ll want to see that fight?”

In truth, both fights, Hitchins-Haney and Hitchins-Lopez, would be most welcome by the fans, so we will have to see what happens. But last night, Hitchins gave the kind of exciting and impressive performance that leaves a fight fan wanting more.

Does 27 year old Hitchins beat Lopez? Does Hitchins beat Haney?