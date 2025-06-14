Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Crocker: Ireland on Brink of First All-Irish World Title Clash!

Boxing history could be made later this year, and not just by living legend Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao is aiming to break the record he set himself, this as the oldest welterweight champion in history. While two Irish ring warriors, Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker, could fight one another and in so doing become the first ever pair of Irish fighters to fight for a world title.

There have been some great, great Irish fighters over the years, indeed over the decades, but never before have two of them rumbled with each other with ultimate glory on the line. This may well change in either September or October.

Irish rivalry set to ignite over vacant IBF belt

As fans may be aware, Crocker and Donovan will be meeting in a rematch later this year, this as their first fight ended in hugely controversial fashion, with Donovan landing shots after the bell had rang to end the eighth round. Donovan, who may not have been able to hear the bell, so loud was the crowd noise, was DQ’d. Now, the rematch could contest the vacant IBF 147 pound title.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis is moving up to 154, and he is expected to vacate his IBF and WBA welterweight belts soon. And Donovan and Crocker could fight for the IBF strap in what would be a huge fight for Irish boxing and for both fighters.

Conlan: “Biggest domestic Irish fight of all time”

As per a news story from Irish-Boxing, Jamie Conlan, who manages Crocker, had the following to say:

“If a world title was at stake, the fight would become the biggest domestic Irish fight of all time,” Conlan stated.

Will this fight happen at Windsor Park, and if so, who wins the rematch? Let’s hope the powers that be can make this fight happen and that it will indeed contest the IBF welterweight title. What a great night this fight really could result in, and what an intense grudge fight this rematch will be. Crocker is the current #1 IBF contender at 147, while Donovan is ranked at #2.