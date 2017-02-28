The bigger shocker: Jacobs beating GGG or Chavez Jr. toppling Canelo?

They’re both big fights and fans have shown huge interest, with both the March meeting between middleweight king Gennady Golovkin and challenger Danny Jacobs and the May “Battle of Mexico” between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reaching sell-out status.

Fans are bracing themselves for some good, maybe even great action, and arguments are being made on both sides, about both fights, regarding who wins. In terms of betting odds, both GGG and Canelo are very big favourites to win: Golovkin faces an 8/1 underdog in Jacobs, while Canelo faces a 7/1 underdog in his countryman Chavez Jr.





So, which upset would shock you the most: Jacobs taking away Golovkin’s belts and perfect record, or Chavez Jr. defeating the man he will meet in a catch-weight showdown? Both would be big surprises, especially if either Jacobs or Chavez won via stoppage. Jacobs is talking a great, great, lay-it-all-on-the-line fight ahead of his crunch bout, while Chavez is reportedly working harder than ever in getting ready for his date with destiny.

Who has the better shot at getting a win, Chavez or Jacobs?

Golovkin, like Canelo, is not too hard to hit, yet he hits very hard himself. GGG’s power makes up for any defensive shortcomings he has but there are those who feel Jacobs’ speed, accuracy and power will make Golovkin pay if he’s not tight as a glove on March 18. Some fans and experts go as far as to suggest we will see a fight akin to the epic Hagler-Hearns war next month. If this is the case the fans will be the real winners. Almost everyone agrees that GGG-Jacobs will end via violent KO.

Prediction: GGG has his chin tested in the early going, but his beard comes through the examination. GGG to score a sizzling 4th round KO that leaves Jacobs flat on his back. Shock score if Jacobs makes mincemeat of this prediction and scores the upset: 8 out of 10

In his fight, Chavez will enjoy a size and weight advantage over Canelo, who will be fighting at his career-heaviest poundage at the agreed weight of 164.5 pounds. Chavez was recently quoted by The LA Times as saying he plans to enter the ring at around the 180 pound mark on fight night. If this happens, Canelo, who figures to come in at around the mid 170’s, just might find himself getting pushed and shoved around if (when) the fight become a physical affair rather than a boxing match.

It will be interesting to see how Canelo reacts to the strength of Chavez. Both men punch great to the body and this too will prove interesting – who hits harder? Canelo has been hit and hurt before and Chavez WILL hit him on May 6. But, unlike the GGG-Jacobs fight, this one has a good chance of going the distance.

Prediction: Canelo comes through the hardest battle of his career (not including the loss to Floyd, which was a simple boxing lesson from Mayweather) to win via close and very controversial decision. Shock score if Chavez actually picks up the win: 6 out of 10.

Out of the two, Jacobs scores the bigger stunner if he emerges victorious in his fight.

What say you?