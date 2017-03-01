Peter Fury talks Smith Vs. Williams

Top boxing trainer Peter Fury, father of WBO World Heavyweight contender Hughie, says Liam Smith’s mouth-watering showdown with undefeated British Champion Liam Williams won’t go the distance.

Former WBO Super-Welterweight Champion Smith clashes with rising Welsh star William in one of the most eagerly-anticipated fifty-fifty matchups in years next month, and Fury is predicting fireworks.





“Oh, this is a hard fight” said Fury. “It’s going to be a humdinger, this. I’ll definitely be tuning in, live. There’s a lot of ‘needle’ brewing already so, either way, I see it ending on a stoppage.

“I edge ever so slightly towards Smith because, having been in with the likes of ‘Canelo’, he brings the greater experience. He’s a very rugged, tough kid.

“You could certainly say the same about Liam Williams, who’s calm in battle, has a good boxing brain and I believe will get to world level himself eventually. But he’s an unknown quantity under pressure and that’s why I sway to Smith.”

Smith vs. Williams is part of an unmissable evening of boxing headlined by Terry Flanagan defending his WBO World Lightweight Title against tough Petr Petrov; slick South African Zolani Tete faces Arthur Villanueva in a final eliminator for the WBO World Bantamweight strap; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut along with a talent packed undercard.

SAUNDERS ON SMITH V WILLIAMS: “IF YOU GAVE ME A POUND TO BET, I’D PUT 50P ON BOTH OF THEM!”

Undefeated WBO Middleweight boss Billy Joe Saunders says Liam Smith’s mouth-watering showdown with British Super-Welterweight Champion Liam Williams is just too close to call. The long-term rivals lock horns at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Hatfield star Saunders has been involved in a few 50-50 scraps over the years, most notably his unforgettable World Title triumph over Irish knockout king Andy Lee in 2015, and believes Smith versus Williams will be even closer.

He said: “This is a real 50-50 fight. Liam Smith knows his distance and works inside very well. He’s the rightful favourite going in. He’s operated at a higher level and has more fights, more experience.

“But if ‘Beefy’ underestimates Liam Williams in any way, he’s likely to come unstuck. That Welsh boy is a very dangerous fighter, on a good run, brimming with confidence. He’s got an excellent coach in Gary Lockett and they’re sure to come up with a top game plan.

“Seriously, if you gave me a pound to bet, I’d put 50p on both of them!”

