Terence Crawford says Errol Spence isn’t the head honcho at 147

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford says that IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence isn’t the “head honcho” at 147 because he still hasn’t faced him yet.

It doesn’t matter to Crawford that Spence has three of the four titles at 147; he still doesn’t view him as the head honcho because he hasn’t beaten him.

Crawford took away Spence’s chance of becoming the undisputed champion recently by walking away from the negotiations without warning to fight David Avanesyan. If Crawford had stuck it out with the talks, Spence would have had the chance to win the fourth belt at 147.

“I got multiple signature wins. Ricky Burns was a signature win. Gamboa was a signature wins. Indongo,” said Terence Crawford to Kate Abdos Good fight when asked who his signature win is on his 14-year resume.

“Jeff Horn was a signature win. Kell Brook. They all signature wins,” said Crawford, not seeming to realize what a signature win is.

“When you look at it, them all champions, and some of them are champions in multiple divisions. When you look at what they did in the sport of boxing and then looked at how I beat them. That’s a signature win in my eyes.

“Errol’s signature wins, I’d say, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, you going to put Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia, and Ugas, pretty much. Even though Danny Garcia never won a significant fight at 147. He lost to everybody.

“Mikey Garcia never fought in the [welterweight] division before. Ugas had been beaten. Shawn Porter had already been beaten. Kell Brook had already been beaten.

“No, I’m stating facts,” said Crawford when told that he’s downplaying Spence’s best career wins. “When you say Terence, you say that Gamboa was little, but they don’t say that Gamboa had a title when they fought. They don’t say that.

“They say, ‘Gamboa was too little,’ but they don’t say that Gamboa never went below 135 to fight again. There’s a lot that they say. ‘Oh, Jeff Horn was robbed in Pacquiao 1.’ ‘Oh, you fighting leftovers when you fought Shawn Porter,’ which everyone said I was going to lose that fight.

“‘Kell Brook was washed up,’ which everyone said I was going to lose that fight. So the fighters that they say I was going to lose prior to me fighting, and then when I fight. I’m just stating facts.

“Not at all,” said Crawford when asked if he’ll leave the sport bitter if he doesn’t get the chance to become undisputed at 147. “I was driven about being the world champion of the world. That’s what I was driven about.

“I already did that,” Crawford said about becoming undisputed at 140 by beating Julius Indongo, Thomas Dulorme, and Viktor Postol. “Once Terence Crawford became undisputed, everybody wanted to become undisputed.

“Nobody was screaming, ‘I want to be undisputed’ until Terence Crawford became undisputed. I already did it, I already accomplished it,” said Crawford when asked why he doesn’t want to become undisputed now.

“If I leave the sport without being able to accomplish it at 147, it doesn’t hinder me or make me feel any way because I already did it before. I know how it feels because I was already undisputed before.

“Errol Spence, he doesn’t know what it feels like to have all the belts on him. He doesn’t know what it feels like to be the only champion in a division.

“You’re not the head honcho because you haven’t beat me,” said Crawford when asked if having three belts at 147 makes a Spence head honcho. “You don’t got The Ring Magazine champion, and you don’t got the WBO.

“He’s lying,” said Crawford when told that Devin Haney doesn’t value the Ring Magazine title. “That’s a lie,” said Crawford.