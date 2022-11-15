Canelo Alvarez seeking “revenge” against Dmitry Bivol next May

Canelo Alvarez will be out revenge against Dmitry Bivol next match in a rematch. The Mexican superstar revealed on Monday that his surgically repaired left wrist is healing, and he believes he’ll be ready to fight in May.

Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is planning on making adjustments to his game so that he can avenge his loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) from last May and become a two-time 175-lb champ.

Even with the adjustments Canelo makes in his game, it’s still impossible for him to match Bivol’s output. Canelo lacks the cardio to throw a lot of punches the way Bivol does, and if he tries, he’ll gas and be easy prey.

Bivol’s combination punching will be a problem for Canelo because used to facing fighters that throw single shots like Gennadiy Golovkin. Bivol is a different type of fighter that hadn’t dealt with during his career until last May.

Alvarez attributes his loss to Bivol due to injuries and a game plan that didn’t work. Provided that Canelo is 100% healthy, his stamina is improved, and he’s got a chance of avenging his loss. Canelo didn’t say whether the rematch with Bivol would be at 175 or 168. But if it’s 168, it gives a good shot at winning, particularly if Bivol is weakened from the weight cut.

Although Bivol believes he can make the 168, it could be much harder than he thinks. Losing seven extra pounds would mean that Bivol would need to strip some muscle off during camp because he will not likely be able to drain an extra seven pounds off in addition to what he normally loses during fight week.

Bivol’s size, mobility, and combination punching gave Canelo fits last May, and he couldn’t handle it. Canelo has always had problems with mobile boxers, and Bivol on another level than anyone he’s faced, including Floyd MayweatherJr and Erislandy Lara.

“We will seek revenge. I lost trying to make history in another division, complicated, for me, it is number one in the 175-pound division,” said Canelo Alvarez to Bet365.mx about wanting a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

“I think I’ll be ready for May again. I am here to face the best and have the best fights in boxing; all those fights interest me; whatever leads me to make history, that’s why I’m here,” said Canelo.